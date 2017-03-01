News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners CEO to Speak at Multiple Events in March 2017
The first event will happen on March 9 in Minneapolis-
The next event, taking place in Washington, D.C. from 3:00-5:30 p.m. EDT on March 23, is a joint program by Logikcull and the ACEDS D.C. Chapter titled, "Practical Guidance for Protecting Client Data in the Age of Cybercrime."
Finally, on March 30, Coseglia has partnered with ACEDS to bring a webinar to the industry where he will be answering questions about careers, the state of the industry, compensation metrics, trends and patterns in hiring practices, how to interview or prepare the right resume, and much more. This will be an interactive discussion where ACEDS members can discuss how they want to grow in their e-discovery careers – whether they are working toward management level roles or just getting started in the legal industry. Registration and more information is available at www.aceds.org/
"TRU is deeply committed to bringing market intelligence on the e-discovery and cybersecurity job market to our clients and candidates across the globe," states Coseglia. "These events will provide a wealth of industry-specific information as well as tips on how to accelerate your career, sharpen your interview skills and harness your ability to articulate your personal value proposition – regardless of your industry expertise. A special thanks to WiE and ACEDS for their continued partnership and collaboration."
For more information on each of these events, visit https://www.trustaffingpartners.com/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
