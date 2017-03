TRU Staffing Partners CEO to Speak at Multiple Events in March 2017

Contact

-- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces the company's CEO and founder, Jared Coseglia, will be speaking at multiple events in March 2017.The first event will happen on March 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul where Coseglia will present "I Want to Be a Manager" at the local Women in eDiscovery Chapter meeting at noon CST. The meeting will be held at Dorsey & Whitney, 50 South 6th Street, #1500, Minneapolis, and is open to all WiE members. One CLE credit is available. More information is available at www.womeninediscovery.org/event-2477195.The next event, taking place in Washington, D.C. from 3:00-5:30 p.m. EDT on March 23, is a joint program by Logikcull and the ACEDS D.C. Chapter titled, "Practical Guidance for Protecting Client Data in the Age of Cybercrime."Coseglia will moderate the panel and guide discussions with attendees. Speakers include Antigone Peyton, CEO and founder of Cloudigy Law, PLLC, and James Harris, co-founder and cybersecurity sciences officer at Eunomic, Inc. One CLE credit is available. Registration is available at http://education.logikcull.com/ event-cle-dc- lunch-march- 2017 Finally, on March 30, Coseglia has partnered with ACEDS to bring a webinar to the industry where he will be answering questions about careers, the state of the industry, compensation metrics, trends and patterns in hiring practices, how to interview or prepare the right resume, and much more. This will be an interactive discussion where ACEDS members can discuss how they want to grow in their e-discovery careers – whether they are working toward management level roles or just getting started in the legal industry. Registration and more information is available at www.aceds.org/ event/BurningQuestionsTRUStaffing "TRU is deeply committed to bringing market intelligence on the e-discovery and cybersecurity job market to our clients and candidates across the globe," states Coseglia. "These events will provide a wealth of industry-specific information as well as tips on how to accelerate your career, sharpen your interview skills and harness your ability to articulate your personal value proposition – regardless of your industry expertise. A special thanks to WiE and ACEDS for their continued partnership and collaboration."For more information on each of these events, visit https://www.trustaffingpartners.com/news-and-events.TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.