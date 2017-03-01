 
Industry News





Pre NAB/Post HPA Tech Retreat Editors' Lounge To Discuss Latest Trends In Post-Production

The Annual Analysis Of All Things Post-Production Returns To The Editors' Lounge
 
 
The Editors' Lounge. A hip forum for post-production professionals
The Editors' Lounge. A hip forum for post-production professionals
 
BURBANK, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The biggest and most popular event of the Editors' Lounge calendar returns on Friday, March 31st, 2017. Now in its 14th year, the event will be held at Key Code Media, 270 S. Flower St. Burbank, CA beginning at 6:15 pm. RSVP is required to attend. http://www.editorslounge.com

This year's panelists will delve into the rapid changes happening in the film and television industry and how they will impact post-production careers. Discussion will focus on a preview of what to expect this April at NAB in Las Vegas, as well as all the important takeaways from the HPA Tech Retreat last month in Palm Springs. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Q&A following the discussion.

Debra Kaufman will once again lead the panel as this year's moderator. Speakers on the panel include: Terence Curren (Editor/Colorist & Founder of AlphaDogs Post), Mark Raudonis (VP of Post-Production, Bunim/Murray Productions), Norman Hollyn ( Editor, Heathers, Wild Palms) and Michael Kammes (Sr. Technology & Workflow Consultant, Key Code Media).

The Lounge opens at 6:15 pm with panel discussions beginning at 7:00 pm. RSVP is required to attend this free event. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite beverage. Food will be provided courtesy of The Editors' Lounge and Key Code Media. To register visit:  http://www.editorslounge.com/nextevent.html

About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies; allowing editors to have their questions addressed objectively. To learn more visit http://www.editorslounge.com

