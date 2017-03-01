 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Cosmetology
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Appleton
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

The Salon Professional Academy Honored For Community Involvement By Modern Salon Media

2016 "Excellence in Education" Cosmetology School Recognition Program
 
 
2016 Modern Salon Cosmetology School Recognition Program
2016 Modern Salon Cosmetology School Recognition Program
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beauty
Cosmetology
Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
Appleton - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Awards

APPLETON, Wis. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- MODERN SALON Media has named the 2016 class of "Excellence in Education" honorees in its sixth annual program recognizing leadership and best practices among cosmetology schools. The Salon Professional Academy of Appleton, Wisconsin, was chosen to represent excellence in the category of Community Involvement. MODERN SALON Publisher Steve Reiss announced the honorees during the AACS (American Association of Cosmetology Schools) 2016 convention in Orlando, Florida on November 5th.

Honorees were determined based on key criteria in each category, and grouped according to number of locations. Honorees were chosen in each category—one individual school location, and a multi-location school organization.

"We received applications from cosmetology schools across the country and look forward to celebrating all the 2016 Excellence in Education honorees and sharing their stories.  It is truly a great time to pursue a beauty education and career, and the program at The Salon Professional Academy exemplifies that fact," MODERN SALON Editorial Director Michele Musgrove says.

Josif Wittnik, owner of The Salon Professional Academy said, "We are very proud to have earned this recognition from Modern Salon.  We truly believe the training and education we provide our students will help them learn better, earn better, and live better."

Sharing stories of innovation, inspiration and collaboration from a diverse group of leading schools is an important part of MODERN SALON's "Excellence in Education" mission, Musgrove explains. "We want to help spread the word about the exceptional work cosmetology schools are doing to help launch beautiful careers. We hope the professional salon industry and their communities will join us in celebrating them."

For more information about MODERN SALON Media, please visit modernsalon.com.

TSPA Appleton is part of The Salon Professional Academy franchise; an organization that started back in 2003 and now spans the United States and into Canada and are the only beauty schools recognized by Redken 5th Avenue NYC for excellence in education.

For more information about Excellence in Education please visit modernsalon.com/excellence.  For more information about The Salon Professional Academy and admissions opportunities, please visit www.tspaappleton.com or contact Tara Larson at admissions@tspaappleton.com or 920-968-0434, http://www.tspaappleton.com/

Contact
Margaret Willis
920.968.0433
***@tspaappleton.com
End
Source:The Salon Professional Academy
Email:***@tspaappleton.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Cosmetology, Education
Industry:Education
Location:Appleton - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Salon Professional Academy Appleton PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share