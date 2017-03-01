News By Tag
The Salon Professional Academy Honored For Community Involvement By Modern Salon Media
2016 "Excellence in Education" Cosmetology School Recognition Program
Honorees were determined based on key criteria in each category, and grouped according to number of locations. Honorees were chosen in each category—one individual school location, and a multi-location school organization.
"We received applications from cosmetology schools across the country and look forward to celebrating all the 2016 Excellence in Education honorees and sharing their stories. It is truly a great time to pursue a beauty education and career, and the program at The Salon Professional Academy exemplifies that fact," MODERN SALON Editorial Director Michele Musgrove says.
Josif Wittnik, owner of The Salon Professional Academy said, "We are very proud to have earned this recognition from Modern Salon. We truly believe the training and education we provide our students will help them learn better, earn better, and live better."
Sharing stories of innovation, inspiration and collaboration from a diverse group of leading schools is an important part of MODERN SALON's "Excellence in Education" mission, Musgrove explains. "We want to help spread the word about the exceptional work cosmetology schools are doing to help launch beautiful careers. We hope the professional salon industry and their communities will join us in celebrating them."
For more information about MODERN SALON Media, please visit modernsalon.com.
TSPA Appleton is part of The Salon Professional Academy franchise; an organization that started back in 2003 and now spans the United States and into Canada and are the only beauty schools recognized by Redken 5th Avenue NYC for excellence in education.
For more information about Excellence in Education please visit modernsalon.com/
Contact
Margaret Willis
920.968.0433
***@tspaappleton.com
