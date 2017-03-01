 
News By Tag
* Master Agency
* Channel Sales
* Cloud Computing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* littleton
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

NewCloud Networks Inks Partnership With Cloud Concepts to Expand Sales Agent Resources and Network

 
 
Cloud Concepts Partners with NewCloud Networks
Cloud Concepts Partners with NewCloud Networks
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Master Agency
* Channel Sales
* Cloud Computing

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* littleton - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LITTLETON, Colo. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- NewCloud Networks®, a national cloud computing and communications provider, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Cloud Concepts Corp, a boutique cloud master agency. This new partnership will enable Cloud Concepts to educate, support and incentivize its agents to sell NewCloud Networks products and services, including: Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery services, Hosted PBX, Virtual Desktop, Virtual Private Data Center, and more.

"Our goal is for each and every one of our customers to get what they pay for and to see that it gets installed without a hitch," Said Brandi Jones, Vice President of Operations at Cloud Concepts. "Providing superior customer service is what we expect.  We are pleased to align our company with NewCloud Networks because they have similar business philosophies as Cloud Concepts. From the words of our CEO, Shawn Jones, this relationship is a game changer.  Our two companies are going to break the traditional channel mold and offer Agents/VARs the best solutions, the best support, and the best customer experience anywhere".

By combining NewCloud Networks best in class product set and Cloud Concepts superior channel knowledge and resources, this relationship has maximized the value that Agents and VARs receive during the sales process.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Cloud Concepts to expand the NewCloud Networks brand," said Sam V. Kumar, President of NewCloud Networks. "We are in a unique position, with our nationwide ultra-low latency MPLS SD-WAN network in 10 locations, to provide cloud services across the country; and with Cloud Concepts expertise within the channel, the possibilities for growth are tremendous."

For information about NewCloud Network's suite of Cloud and IT services, please contact NewCloud Network Sales Manager Ian Eldridge (ieldridge@newcloudnetworks.com) or visit us online at www.newcloudnetworks.com.

For more information about Cloud Concepts, please contact Brandi Jones or visit their website at www.Cloud-Concepts.com

About NewCloud Networks:

Founded in 1988, NewCloud Networks (NCN) is a national cloud computing and communications provider specializing in hybrid cloud, cloud desktops, backup and disaster recovery, and unified communications. 2,500+ customers and 2,000+ sales partners choose NewCloud for the trust that comes from an established, financially stable, and transparent cloud company. NCN delivers real value, maximum uptime and performance, and solutions that are customized to customer needs. NewCloud's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPAA, and PCI compliant and features best-of-breed solutions that are priced competitively. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees and everything else will take care of itself – has led to a 95% cloud customer retention rate to date. To learn more, visit us at www.newcloudnetworks.com, @newcloudnetwork (https://twitter.com/newcloudnetwork), LinkedIn, and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NewCloudNetworks)

About Cloud Concepts:

Cloud Concepts Corp is a boutique master agency specializing in cloud-related products: software defined WAN (SD-WAN), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), backup and storage, and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and more.  Agents and VAR partners choose Cloud Concepts for the "white glove customer experience" and specialized product portfolio.  Cloud Concepts is fracturing the traditional "channel sales model" with their unique and new approach.  This, coupled with the philosophy of doing good business (providing customers with the best business solutions at a fair price, providing Agents/VAR's with the most comprehensive sales and operations support and providing all parties the best experience possible) makes Cloud Concepts the best choice.  To learn more, please visit us at www.cloud-concepts.com

Contact
Ian Eldridge
***@newcloudnetworks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newcloudnetworks.com
Posted By:***@newcloudnetworks.com Email Verified
Tags:Master Agency, Channel Sales, Cloud Computing
Industry:Technology
Location:littleton - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NewCloud Networks News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share