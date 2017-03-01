 
Industry News





Mattamy Homes RiverTown Draws Record Attendance at Big Reveal Grand Opening

 
 
The Welcome Center showcases Mattamy Homes’ new floorplans and homesites.
The Welcome Center showcases Mattamy Homes' new floorplans and homesites.
 
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Mattamy Homes RiverTown welcomed a record-breaking 3,500 visitors to its recent Grand Opening celebration.

"We were thrilled to welcome a record number of guests to our spectacular grand opening celebration at RiverTown, and look forward to welcoming many back as residents in the future," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes. "The enthusiastic response we received from residents and guests made our Grand Opening a tremendously rewarding experience for the Mattamy Team, who worked tirelessly to make this event such a success."

During the Big Reveal Grand Opening, Mattamy Homes RiverTown unveiled its new community entry, Welcome Center and six new decorated model homes. Guests also learned about RiverTown's numerous amenities including The RiverClub, the community's new state-of-the-art $6 million amenity center with a 5,100-square-foot clubhouse, luxurious pool and more located directly on the St. Johns River.

"We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received on our model homes and new community additions at our event," said Sessions. "Mattamy Homes RiverTown is a one-of-a-kind community offering a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles."

Mattamy Homes RiverTown is the only new master-planned community in St. Johns County along the St. Johns River. More than 30 home designs including brand new floorplans and homesites are available at RiverTown priced from the $240,000s.

"RiverTown is the most affordable community on the river offering the best value in St. Johns County," said Sessions. "For those who missed the Big Reveal Grand Opening, I encourage them to visit RiverTown soon and see all that we have to offer."

The Big Reveal event, designed to showcase the exciting new features that add to the family-friendly community's unique charm, offered the chance to experience life on the river at RiverTown. During the event, guests were invited to enjoy guided kayak tours on the St. Johns River, a rock wall, interactive golf, face painting, balloon artists, bounce house and other children's activities. The grand opening celebration featured a full concert festival with live music by The Rivertown Band, The Band Be Easy and Firewater Tent Revival and a delicious food truck gala. Guest Rodney Rourke was the lucky winner of the Luke Bryan concert ticket giveaway.

The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns. To visit the RiverTown community, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors can also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, http://connect.mattamyhomes.com/mattamy-rivertown.
Click to Share