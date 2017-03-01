 
Barbara Key-Ramos honored during Women's History Month event

Goodwill program coordinator mentors students in Hendry and Glades counties for the Able Trust High School High Tech program
 
 
Barbara Key Ramos headshot
Barbara Key Ramos headshot
NAPLES, Fla. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Barbara Key-Ramos recently received regional recognition for her work as a student mentor in Hendry and Glades counties. She is an Able Trust High School High Tech program coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida.

Key-Ramos was one of several women honored during Hodges University's Women's History Month event, "Celebrating Women of Character, Courage, Clarity and Commitment."

"Barbara really knows how to connect with students. We've known that for a long time and it's nice to see others take notice of her dedication," said Tim Goodman, Goodwill's High School High Tech program manager.

Ramos was recognized March 2 at a luncheon hosted by Hodges University at its Naples campus.

Ramos has worked collaboratively for families whose children have various special needs, from cognitive to physical disabilities.

She has advocated on a national level for increased funding for students with disabilities and helped her employer earn the 2016 Quality High School High Tech Program of the Year award in 2016.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.

Contact
Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator
***@goodwillswfl.org
