EastEssence Launches Its Market Place Enabling Artisans to Sell Their Products on Its Platform
This presents itself as a unique opportunity for small town artisans, budding designers, stay-at-home-
More often than not, many innovative and exquisite products, bite the dust as they do not get enough breathing space to survive the competition or struggle with budgeting woes. But with East Essence's streamlined approach, it's easier than ever to sell your products on your own store while leaving you to take care of only a few essentials required, like sending samples for verification and covering shipping charges. Rest assured your products gets promoted through our effective media and marketing channels.
Your online repository could include products ranging from hijabs, hijab-pins, home goods, halal cosmetics, books and items unique to one's country. This initiative aims to help facilitate a significant platform for the homegrown and International communities of artisans with a global reach and reckoning. Further, thisprogram, strengthens our resolve to cater to the entrepreneurial spirit and empowerment of young and passionate individuals willing to make a name for themselves.Through this, we look forward to meet individuals/
EastEssence.com prides itself as the largest online conglomerate of affordable Islamic modest-wear offering custom solutions on almost all its garments. Nestled in California, EastEssence has lately, ventured into other articles of daily use, home goods, Islamic books and others. EastEssence also continues to roll out programs to give back to the society helping build the social fabric of the society with one good at a time.
Visit- http://www.eastessence.com/
