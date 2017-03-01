News By Tag
Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R3 successfully implemented in Bahrain by Zerone Technologies
Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 is an enhanced package for handling accounting and financial dimensions, and provides more functionality. It provides a completely new redesigned data model to support extra functionality.
With Microsoft Dynamics AX R3, it is possible to perform several additional tasks for ledger accounts and financial dimensions, like code upgrade, data upgrade, setting an entity with dimensions, and web service integration.
The package also includes efficient handling of Trade and Logistics, thus bringing together people, business and technologies.
Treading new grounds as per the philosophy of the company, Zerone Technologies has successfully implemented Microsoft Dynamics AX 2013 R3 in Bahrain, covering not just accounts and financials, but also Trade and Logistics, projects, manufacturing, production, and various other utility modules at Al Nooh Wood Design, Kingdom of Bahrain. With the installation of Microsoft AX 2012 R3, AL Nooh can now provide the best quality services and technical expertise with specialised trading, specialised processes and materials.
Contact for details – Zerone Technologies. http://www.zeronetechnologies.com/
Zerone Technologies
***@gmail.com
