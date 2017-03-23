Ten Years Association With A Client

Contact

Digitise IT India Private Limited

***@gmail.com Digitise IT India Private Limited

End

-- Providing every customer with best services is the aspiration of every company, and most companies strive to do it. However, providing best, prompt and timely services consistently is something that few companies can boast of.DigitiseIT is happy to announce its association with a company for TEN consecutive years! Renewal of contracts over and over again with a single company is a rare achievement in the thriving business world where new service providers crop up every other day, with new offers and new schemes.When it comes to serious business, it is not offers and deals that matter; it is a matter of several aspects of business that affect routine transactions and annual profits. Clients look for best quality services provided in time. They expect constant support which in turn cannot be possible without a fool proof communication system. Well-qualified technical team to attend to problems of all magnitudes is another important factor.DigitiseIT fulfils every expectation of clients and much more. No doubt clients prefer to sign contracts with DigitiseIT over and over again for 10 long years and even more. Indeed, such an association deserves to be celebrated!Officials from DigitiseIT and the client company participated in the celebrations enthusiastically, and cut a cake to make the occasion memorable. A small party of invitees brought the clients and service providers closer together, giving them an opportunity to understand each other better. This occasion of joy is in fact a mark of continuing the relationship further, adding value to it and strengthening bonds. This is just one of more of future periodic occasions to be celebrated in due course of time, as the association between client and DigitiseIT looks forward to a permanent contract.Marching towards growth and progress hand-in-hand with clients, DigitiseIT is the only company that celebrates client bondages like people celebrate birthdays and anniversaries – to be celebrated from decade to decade, forever!!!