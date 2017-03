Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Android App Development to Restaurants

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer mobile app development service to the food industry. As per the shared details, the company will be offering custom app development to restaurants.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a well known name in the mobile app development industry. The company was established before 9 years with an aim to bring innovative technologies and offer custom services. Since then, the company has been operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been offering custom services in different sectors of IT industry and mobile app development is one of those. Recently, a spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies announced that the company will offer Android app development to restaurants."The food industry is booming as there are so many food lovers out there. This hike in the restaurant business has also increased the competition. To match the pace with this competition, the restaurant owners have to take advantage of new trends and technologies. One of the most interesting and beneficial inventions of the technology is the mobile app. The restaurant owners can get an android app for their restaurant which will bestow them with a plethora of benefits. ", shared the spokesperson of the company.This can be beneficial in a variety of ways. The restaurant can allow their customers to send food orders remotely to the restaurant so the restaurant can keep their meal ready before their arrival. This would save a lot of time for the customers who are in a hurry. Also, it helps restaurant to serve the customers quickly and it will free the tables quickly for other guests. This can be one of the important features of an android app for restaurants. If a restaurant offers door to door food delivery, it can take orders from the mobile app. Also, it can automatically bill the customer and allow them to pay online to contribute in digital transactions of cashless payment. Further, this app can use the GPS tracking feature to allow customers to track their order. Again, this is one of the value added features a restaurant app can have. Apart from these features, a restaurant app can have many features such as showing food menu, giving special coupons and discounts, allow them to leave reviews and ratings, etc."We offer custom mobile app development services. This app can have any number of features as well as any type of functionality. This depends on the need and budget of the restaurant owner. The restaurant owner can choose the features he wants to have in his app and we ensure to develop those for him. This gives flexibility to the restaurant owner to get the features, he wants to have in his app to ensure better returns over his investment.", shared the spokesperson of the company.The company offers mobile app development in different mobile app development platforms. However, the spokesperson of the company advised to go for Android app development to start with. As per the shared details, the Android is the most used mobile OS. So this will allow the restaurant owner to serve a larger customer base.