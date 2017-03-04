Custom packaging services to suit your

Contact

-- In the packaging business since 1966, Rowlinson Packaging Ltd. are bespoke packaging manufacturers, offering custom packaging solutions according to the needs of the client. Packaging has become more challenging than ever, with traditional methods rendered redundant with each passing year. Different products require different packaging, and we innovate packaging to suit new age requirements, making it more cost, time and volume effective. We believe in packaging that's tailor-made to fit and protect perfectly, saving the client time, money and resources.One of the leading packaging manufacturers in the UK, our trained designers use the Solidworks CAD system to provide a high-tech solution to your packaging needs. Gone are the days when physical product samples were required before the final pack design approval was granted, a long and tedious process. With the latest technology we utilize, the product can be virtually imported and the package designing process can begin almost instantaneously. This can end up saving the client weeks of precious time, while also delivering better and faster results.Rowlinson Packaging provides a variety of options and solutions to your packaging needs, while taking factors like logistics and cost effectiveness into consideration. We provide bespoke packaging options like timber cases, timber pallets, wire-bound and warehouse containers, potato boxes and more- all customisable according to the specific requirements of the client. We also provide specialist forms of packaging like Export Packaging and packaging for Consumables.As far as the on ground implementation is concerned, Rowlinson Packaging is capable of providing such efficient packaging solutions that a UK Telecommunications manufacturer reviewed our services in terms of cost cutting. They realised that the solution we offered them was 41% lighter and 5% cheaper. This led to a 100% delivery record, making them 400% faster in assembling the final product. So, it's not just about secure delivery of the products, the right kind of packaging and mode of transport can benefit a business on a much larger scale.Rowlinson Packaging Ltd. is one of the premier packaging services in the UK, with over 50 years of experience and a wide variety of unique, quality products.Rowlinson Packaging LtdGreen LaneWardle, NantwichCheshireCW5 6BNTel: 01829260571