March 2017





March 2017
Digital Bridges Pittsburgh Introduces New Programs In Digital Literacy

Programs take a holistic view of technology education with the aim of bridging the digital divide and promoting workforce readiness.
 
 
PITTSBURGH - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Bridges Pittsburgh announced today the launch of new programs designed to build strong communities by bridging the digital divide. Our goal is to provide not only access to technology, but a firm understanding of how it works, and how it can impact your life. Founder and Executive Director, Constance (Connie) Capiotis explains:

"We help people build better lives via technology. Our mission is to bridge the digital gap by providing education and mentoring in Digital Life Skills, Technology Foundations, and Online Communication Skills. We look at things from a very practical, skills-based perspective and provide it to those who need this training most."

According to Pew Research (2015), only 17% of the population is considered "digitally ready". Digital Bridges Pittsburgh breaks it down by serving (http://digitalbridgespgh.org/?page_id=831): adolescents and young adults; veterans and former offenders; displaced middle-class and low-income workers. The organization also partners with businesses and community organizations as a way to reach more people and stay connected to what the business community needs in terms of skilled workers.

Digital Bridges Pittsburgh (http://digitalbridgespgh.org/?page_id=831) is being formed as a reformation and expansion of the work done by the Social Media Advisory Counsel, which was formed in 2013. The new focus serves to key in both on the skills needed, and the people who need them.

Digital Bridges Pittsburgh's mission is to bridge the digital gap by providing education and mentoring in Digital Life Skills, Technology Fundamentals, and Online Communication Skills. We believe that there are three important keys to building communities via technology: Connect people to technology by showing them ways to access technology and how to safely use it; Teach people how to navigate the digital world effectively to manage their health, relationships and professional life online; and Guide people on their individual pathways to success.

Contact
Digital Bridges Pittsburgh
Constance Capiotis
***@digitalbridgespgh.org
