Digital Bridges Pittsburgh Introduces New Programs In Digital Literacy
Programs take a holistic view of technology education with the aim of bridging the digital divide and promoting workforce readiness.
"We help people build better lives via technology. Our mission is to bridge the digital gap by providing education and mentoring in Digital Life Skills, Technology Foundations, and Online Communication Skills. We look at things from a very practical, skills-based perspective and provide it to those who need this training most."
According to Pew Research (2015), only 17% of the population is considered "digitally ready".
Digital Bridges Pittsburgh (http://digitalbridgespgh.org/?
Digital Bridges Pittsburgh's mission is to bridge the digital gap by providing education and mentoring in Digital Life Skills, Technology Fundamentals, and Online Communication Skills.
Digital Bridges Pittsburgh
Constance Capiotis
***@digitalbridgespgh.org
