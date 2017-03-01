News By Tag
Gaishan.ca Calgary's latest SaaS startup in online review and reputation management
According to BrightLocal, 92 percent of consumers read reviews for local businesses to determine the quality of a local business before making a purchasing decision. BrightLocal's report reinforces findings in a previous study that found that 84 percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as they trust friends and family. On the other end of the spectrum, four out of five consumers reverse their plans for purchase based on negative reviews.
People take positive reviews and high ratings as social proof a product or service is worth the purchase. They reason, "This has great reviews, so I'm buying it."
"With Gaishan, you're going to see real results and more traffic," explained Steven Phan President and co-founder of Gaishan.ca. "Because Gaishan.ca understands the long lasting effects and immediate danger of having a bad online reputation. You can't afford to have a bad reputation in this day and age when everything is so accessible."
Steven continues, "Through our analytics and reports we are able to provide our clients with real measurable results that genuinely improve our clients local SEO and reputation. Thus, driving more traffic to businesses and that's why we are passionate about helping businesses improve."
Gaishan utilizes text messaging to send out review requests after a sale of a product or service. This brings the opportunity to review right to the customer allowing them to post a review on Google, Facebook, or any other industry specific review sites. The portal and dashboard are user friendly, and easy to understand. There is also an IOS and Android app available for clients and their employees to use.
Currently, Gaishan's founders are focusing their efforts on the Canadian market. In the near future, they plan to expand their horizons to include the United States, Europe and South America where online reviews and reputation management is on the rise.
About Gaishan, Inc.
Gaishan is a startup SaaS founded by two young entrepreneurs – Steven Phan and Alex Williams. The company is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Gaishan is hard at work to become an industry leader in online review and reputation management with the mission to help improve businesses. (www.gaishan.ca (https://gaishan.ca)).
Contact
Alex Williams
4037445112
alexw@gaishan.ca
