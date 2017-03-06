Hyattsville/Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Celebrate 38 Years of Service

The 38th Chapter Anniversary celebration of the Hyattsville/Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter, of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., for a Gospel Concert Featuring The Acclaimed Dynamic Community Choir, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music

Hyattsville:Landover Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Spread the Word

* Events HYATTSVILLE, Md. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- This community choir officially debuted in November 1994 and consists of some of the most outstanding vocalists in the Washington Metropolitan Area, many of whom are ministers of music, choir directors, music educators, soloists and ordained ministers of the gospel. The group has appeared throughout the United States and abroad. They have accompanied a virtual "Who's Who" in gospel and secular music for a myriad of prestigious events at venues such as the White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. Supreme Court, Library of Congress, The Washington National Cathedral, The Kennedy Center, at President Barack Obama's inaugural activities and for the dedication of the Martin Luther King Memorial.



PL&MOM have released seven (7) CDs. Their 6th project, "Determined" , features the legendary Lady Tramaine Hawkins as special guest. A 7th CD of Anthems, Hymns and Spirituals titled "Majesty" was recorded on Saturday, March 29, 2014 at The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA with special guests Evangelist Dorothy Norwood, LaShaun Pace and Naguanda Nobles and was released in September 2014. A soon-to-be released 8th CD was recorded in November 2014, at Reid Temple AME on the occasion of the group's 20th Anniversary Celebration with special guest Kathy Taylor.



The PL& MOM Choir consistently lend their support to charitable causes and has rendered concerts to benefit victims of hunger, disease, and domestic violence. Concert funds raised from this effort will support the youth and scholarship programs of the fraternity and the church.



Other notables schedule to appear at the 38th Anniversary Celebration Gospel Concert include the "Voices of Hope Youth Choir", the "Reverend Niyi Adams", "The Vintage Saints", and cellist Benjamin Gates.



The celebratory concert will also feature as the Mistress of Ceremony, Jacquie Gales Webb of WHUR 96.3FM radio



For more information or to RSVP for this event visit



Contact

Hyattsville/ Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

