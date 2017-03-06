News By Tag
Hyattsville/Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Celebrate 38 Years of Service
The 38th Chapter Anniversary celebration of the Hyattsville/Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter, of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., for a Gospel Concert Featuring The Acclaimed Dynamic Community Choir, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music
PL&MOM have released seven (7) CDs. Their 6th project, "Determined"
The PL& MOM Choir consistently lend their support to charitable causes and has rendered concerts to benefit victims of hunger, disease, and domestic violence. Concert funds raised from this effort will support the youth and scholarship programs of the fraternity and the church.
Other notables schedule to appear at the 38th Anniversary Celebration Gospel Concert include the "Voices of Hope Youth Choir", the "Reverend Niyi Adams", "The Vintage Saints", and cellist Benjamin Gates.
The celebratory concert will also feature as the Mistress of Ceremony, Jacquie Gales Webb of WHUR 96.3FM radio
For more information or to RSVP for this event visit http://www.hlkapsi.org.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
***@hlkapsi.org
