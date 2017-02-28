NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Expands Engineering Department with New Hire

Contact

-- This week,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced they have expanded their engineering department with the hiring of Caleb Breuner. A Washington D.C. native, Breuner first came to the central Florida area to attend school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he received his degree in aeronautical engineering in 2014. During his time at Embry-Riddle, Breuner also became a certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) drone pilot. According to Breuner, "I've always had big interests in aeronautics and 3D technology. It's an amazing opportunity being able to pursue both of these passions and work in their respective industries."In September of 2014, after graduating from Embry-Riddle, Breuner accepted a position with ORBCOMM, a leading global provider of Machine-to-Machine, Internet of Things and tracking services, to become a Satellite Controller. As a Satellite Controller, Breuner was responsible for maintaining optimal operating parameters throughout various subsystems and ensure individual orbital elements are correct, executing scripts to enhance satellite operations and ensure continuing subsystem uptime, especially for the transmitter and receiver components, and analyzing telemetry logs to find anomalies in satellite operations. Breuner evaluated satellite paths for accuracy and efficiency using Systems Tool Kit (STK). Breuner was also responsible for troubleshooting real-time problems using data logs and archived telemetry to determine the source of the problem and working with the satellite engineers to derive a solution for the problem before returning the satellite to nominal service.After about a year of work at ORBCOMM, Breuner left the company in September of 2015 to take an Assistant Engineer position with aircraft manufacturing powerhouse, Boeing. It was at The Boeing Company where Breuner began working with metrology. As an assistant engineer, he provided engineering support on different systems and interfacing components, devices and or processes. Breuner was also tasked with reviewing, evaluating, and analyzing design interfaces, including 3D CAD models, scan data, documentation, specifications, test plans and procedures. He worked with various 3D technologies, from conducting 3D scans to performing guided presentations of 3D CAD assemblies of facilities for clients and group attendances to participating in 3D printing scale models of industrial facilities.In February 2017, Breuner verbally accepted a position with NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to work as an Applications Engineer. On March 1, Breuner began his tenure at NeoMetrix, expanding the company's workforce of engineers. NeoMetrix Technologies Inc. President and CEO, Dan Perreault, expressed his high anticipations for the new hire, stating "We're extremely excited to welcome Caleb to NeoMetrix. We believe his previous experience working with metrology will solidify our engineering department and he will undoubtedly add to our company's success as a leading provider of 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping solutions."Breuner is settling into his new position nicely this first week, receiving his training on NeoMetrix Technologies' 3D scanning and 3D printing products and already providing 3D modeling services for clients. When asked about his new job, Breuner provided, "I'm really looking forward to working here at NeoMetrix. The staff here has been great this first week, introducing me to the products and services we provide and getting me trained up on the state of the art technologies we have. I couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for me here with NeoMetrix Technologies."NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. is a registered trademark or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.