Sene, Opens First Flagship Store And Launches at Home Fitting Service
Sene, tech-enabled bespoke essentials brand, opens first brick-and-mortar flagship store in Los Angeles and launches at Home fitting service.
"Instead of replicating the typical retail experience, we felt there was an opportunity to break away and offer a hero customer experience, said CEO Ray Li. "Because of the on-demand nature of our products, we've created a service enabling a personal and emotional relationship with customers where they can feel comfortable trying out new styles, cuts, colors, getting their exact measurements taken, then going home and ordering online with ease."
The brand offers complimentary personalized fitting sessions in their New York showroom, Los Angeles store, online, and recently, added an at-home fitting service, ensuring the perfect fit even from your couch. Starting May 2017 customers will be invited to join Sene for their bi-monthly events, ranging from panel discussions, whiskey, bourbon, and coffee tastings, exhibits, etc. The idea is to build a cultural hub for like-minded folks.
Sene, partnered with Google's retail design lead, Warit Top Tulyathom on the store design. Primary inspiration stemmed from the use of scale and shapes in the Blackness in Abstraction exhibit at Pace Gallery in New York City and modern architecture in Tokyo.
Once entering the store located at 149 S. La Brea Ave, guests will be greeted by a visually striking photo installation in the front, faux concrete walls giving a nod to the brutalist Scandinavian aesthetic, softened with tufted Maharam fabric, and wall fixtures that reference the Japanese design of Issey Miyake, where the clothes themselves blend into the design of the store. In the back of the store will be fitting rooms and backlit swivel door that leads to an exposed brick creative studio, which will serve as an office and space for photo shoots.
Sene will celebrate the opening of their LA flagship with a party on Tuesday, March 21st from 7pm-10pm. Media, style bloggers, and friends will come together to get a sneak peek of the store before it opens to the public on March 22nd. Guests will be treated to libations from Glenfiddich and music by DJ Sleeper.
The store will be open M-F 11:00am – 7:00pm, Sat 10:00am – 7pm, and Sun 12pm-5pm. To schedule your appointment and personal fitting session please visit www.senestudio.com/
ABOUT SENE:
Sene was started in 2014 in New York by Ray Li and offers bespoke essentials as a tech-enabled alternative to ready-to-wear with minimal impact on the environment. Every Sene garment is cut from scratch to fit and ranges from workwear to casual wear. This experience was only offered previously to men who wanted their suits tailored, but now anyone can have that experience for all types of clothing. After a customer is sized in-store or online, Sene generates a unique technical pattern for each customer order and cuts the garment from scratch to fit your body. They also recently launched an at-home fitting service for customers not based in New York and Los Angeles. www.senestudio.com
