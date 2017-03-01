 
Bella Collina Opens Golf Villas Models

Premier Golf & Lakefront Community waives Sport Club Deposit and offers Complimentary Dues for 3 Years on limited Lot Home packages for limited period. New Golf Villa Homes are priced from $479,000 with Estate Homes in the low millions.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bella Collina, Florida's premier luxury lakefront and private golf club community just west of Orlando, officially unveiled the community's brand new Golf Villa model homes as part of a special event with nearly 200 prospects, real estate professionals, members and guests.

The semi-custom, single-family homes now open to the public are Murlo and Sorano floor plans offered by Bella Collina preferred builder Phoenix Homes. The Murlo, a 3-bedroom, 3 ½-bath home with 2,647 square feet of living, is priced from $479,000 for the lot and home. The Sorano, a 4-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence with 3,095 square feet, starts at $579,000.

Another opportunity introduced by Bella Collina for a limited time is a Buyer Incentive whereby new homebuyers can take advantage of a deferred $40,000 Sports Membership (or $40,000 towards the $80,000 Golf Membership) for every lot and home purchase and three years of complimentary monthly Sports Membership Dues. This $55,000-value incentive packaged with the new low-maintenance Golf Villas is one reason 40 new homes are now underway at Bella Collina.

One of Bella Collina's newest homebuyers in attendance at the Golf Villa grand opening was former longtime Montverde Mayor Troy Bennet. Bennett and his wife, Anne, are building one of the Sorano models along the 15th hole and expect to be finished in July.

"We can't wait to move in," says Troy Bennett, who served as Montverde's mayor from 2007-16. "Bella Collina is resort-style living at its finest. With all of the amenities that are here, it's like living in the Ritz-Carlton. We're just a short drive to everything in Orlando, and when I come home I don't have to do anything.

"Some of my friends said I don't have much of a yard to enjoy and I told them I've got the biggest yard of all. It's called the 15th hole and I don't have to maintain it."

"Bella Collina is a truly unique private club community and our new Golf Villas represent a great opportunity to live and play in a world-class golf and lakefront setting at a fraction of the cost by relative standards," says Bella Collina vice president of sales Matt Matthews. "With 37 new homes underway and a 100-unit Condo Lodge on the near horizon, we have a lot of exciting sales activity and momentum. These model homes are yet another sign of Bella Collina's growth."

In addition to the new Golf Villas, Bella Collina offers a variety of ½ acre to an acre plus lakefront and preserve custom homesites and new spec homes in the estate section ranging in price.  This lifestyle, offering an array of amenities that rival the finest resorts in the world, is just minutes from downtown Orlando and all of its dining, shopping, and entertainment.

About Bella Collina: This 1,900-acre guard-gated private golf and lakefront community is owned and operated by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Fla. DCS Investment Holdings is owned by Dwight C. Schar, co-owner of the Washington Redskins and founding chairman of NVR Inc., one of America's largest homebuilders.

Widely known for its iconic 75,000-square-foot clubhouse, Bella Collina is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community with a rare private spring-fed lake, Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, resort-style pool complex, spa and salon, Sportivo Centro fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, multiple dining venues and top-rated meeting space and ballroom facility. To learn more about Bella Collina, visit www.BellaCollina.com or connect on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BellaCollina

Contact
Contact: Scott Kauffman
***@bellacollina.com
