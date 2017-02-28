PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Enhances OB Reporting Workflow with Digisonics Functionality

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., adds enhancements and interfaces to their Digisonics system for a fully streamlined OB ultrasound reporting workflow.

-- PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., has significantly expanded its Digisonics ultrasound reporting solutions in both the Radiology and Maternal Fetal Medicine departments.Digisonics will provide users with web-based remote reading capabilities for reporting of their OB ultrasound studies. PeaceHealth will also utilize an API enabling users to launch the Digisonics software directly from the PACS workstation for simultaneous image review and structured reporting.HL7 interfaces will create a bi-directional, seamless workflow between Digisonics and the facility's Epic EMR. Clinicians will have access to PDFs of the multimedia reports, with growth charts, tables and diagrams. The facility will further streamline their reporting workflow by autopopulating essential patient information, including demographics and measurements, from GE ultrasound systems directly into the clinical reports, eliminating time spent on manual data entry.As a result, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center benefits from a fully integrated ultrasound reporting workflow, with greater accuracy, satisfaction and improved overall turnaround times.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. To learn more, please visit Digisonics at www.digisonics.comPeaceHealth is a not-for-profit Catholic health system based in Vancouver, Washington. PeaceHealth hospitals and clinics offer care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a multi-specialty medical group practice with more than 800 physicians and providers, a comprehensive laboratory system, and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.