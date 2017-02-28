News By Tag
STW to Highlight Innovative CAN bus Controller for Cost Optimization at CONEXPO - CON/AGG 2017
STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, will showcase their CAN bus controller for cost optimization at CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017. STW will be at booth S82806 in South Hall 4.
The application optimized, freely programmable central controller ESX-3CM matches cost optimization with cutting edge controller technology.
Based on an extensive analysis of the mobile off highway machine market, the ESX-3CM was developed to support a large number of applications with predefined configurations.
Developed and manufactured for use in rugged conditions, the ESX-3CM builds on the advantages of the ESX 32bit control unit family to address typical requirements of mobile machines in a standard configuration. With a total of 56 analog and digital I/O, the freely-programmable ESX-3CM is designed as the central control unit for machine automation. The ESX-3CM retains the flexibility of the STW's award winning ESX family through 20 multi-functional inputs, the functionality of which can be adjusted via software. It is possible to register current, voltage, frequency or digital switching conditions (events) at the input. For systems which require a high switching capacity, a total of three power output groups are available with four or eight outputs. Each group can provide up to 15A in total. Individual actuators with higher power requirements can also be actuated through parallel switching of several outputs within a group.
The ESX-3CM has new networking and communication capabilities:
Like the ESX-3XL and the ESX-3XM, the ESX-3CM is based on a 32-bit TriCore processor, which in the 3CM case is clocked at 300 MHz. A separate System Supervisor with programmable Watchdog is available as an optional feature. The ESX-3CM works off the proven development environments for C and CODESYS. The extensive STW analysis, configuration and update tool KEFEX is fully supported.
The ESX-3CM fulfils the standards for conformity according to. CE and E1 as well as the standards for the passenger vehicle, agricultural and construction machine industries. A later version planned for 2016, will be targeted at safety applications in accordance with PLd (DIN EN ISO13489-1 2008-12) or SIL 2 (IEC 61508 Edition 2.0 2010-04).
STW will also be showcasing the latest addition to their Vehicle Data System Software and Services – VDS–Remote, targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway Telematics. STW's VDS-R offers a complete best-of-breed solution for local and remote connectivity, diagnostics and analytics.
CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 is being held this year in Last Vegas, NV from March 7 – 11, 2017.
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
