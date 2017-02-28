News By Tag
Harvard University awards Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall with Courage Award
Harvard University's Grad School and AOCC awards Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall with Inaugural Courage Award for his impact on Defining, Defying and Dismantling Social Injustice
The Alumni of Color Conference (AOCC) Courage Award is given to an individual demonstrating outstanding commitment to the principles of justice, equity, and inclusion. Selected by the AOCC chairs, this inaugural award reflects the principles of the conference, including depth of character, extraordinary leadership, and engaged activism.
Photo Credit -AOCC
