Harvard University awards Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall with Courage Award

Harvard University's Grad School and AOCC awards Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall with Inaugural Courage Award for his impact on Defining, Defying and Dismantling Social Injustice

Brandon Marshall

-- Over the past weekend Brandon Marshall attended the Alumni of Color Conference (AOCC) at Harvard University to receive the Inaugural Courage Award. Harvard University's Grad School held the annual conference which brought in educators and students from across the globe. Brandon Marshall was recognized for his actions during the 16 NFL season to make a stance with social injustice. During the two day event, Brandon Marshall met with Harvard Grad School's James Ryan, attended the AOCC honoree reception and spoke in-depth on a panel with conference attendees. Acknowledging the hardships that Brandon Marshall surpassed and the triumphs that followed after his decision to kneel during the national anthem, encouraged Harvard's AOCC conference to make him the first recipient of the Courage Award.The Alumni of Color Conference (AOCC) Courage Award is given to an individual demonstrating outstanding commitment to the principles of justice, equity, and inclusion. Selected by the AOCC chairs, this inaugural award reflects the principles of the conference, including depth of character, extraordinary leadership, and engaged activism.Photo Credit -AOCC