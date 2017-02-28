 
March 2017





MagicRAM introduces Fingerprint security microSD Reader

 
LOS ANGELES - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fingerprint security microSD reader is USB 2.0 microSD card reader that converts any standard microSD to encrypted microSD cards. Standard microSD cards can be partitioned to secure & public zone and it can then be accessed using fingerprint scan.

The reader supports Windows & Android operating system.

* Normal microSD + Fingerprint = Security microSD
* Area Type Fingerprint Sensor
* Fingerprint Scan Execution
* Security + Public Zone
* Data Protection
- AES256, SEED 256, ARIA Security
* Simple Login using Fingerprint
* Prevention of data leakage in case of loss
* ID Pop : Automatic Website Login Program support
* ID and Password for up to 100 Websites

# # #

Founded in 1990, MagicRAM is the leading provider of industrial grade flash data storage products for embedded systems and rugged applications.

Our industrial grade flash available in 1.8″/2.5″ SATA, 2.5″ PATA, Slim SATA, mSATA, M.2 SATA, mini PCIe, eUSB, CFast, CF, SD & microSD cards

For more information, please visit http://www.magicram.com or call 800-272-6242 or 213-380-5555.

Click to Share