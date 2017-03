MagicRAM introduces Fingerprint security microSD Reader

Contact

-- Fingerprint security microSD reader is USB 2.0 microSD card reader that converts any standard microSD to encrypted microSD cards. Standard microSD cards can be partitioned to secure & public zone and it can then be accessed using fingerprint scan.The reader supports Windows & Android operating system.* Normal microSD + Fingerprint = Security microSD* Area Type Fingerprint Sensor* Fingerprint Scan Execution* Security + Public Zone* Data Protection- AES256, SEED 256, ARIA Security* Simple Login using Fingerprint* Prevention of data leakage in case of loss* ID Pop : Automatic Website Login Program support* ID and Password for up to 100 Websites# # #Founded in 1990, MagicRAM is the leading provider of industrial grade flash data storage products for embedded systems and rugged applications.Our industrial grade flash available in 1.8″/2.5″ SATA, 2.5″ PATA, Slim SATA, mSATA, M.2 SATA, mini PCIe, eUSB, CFast, CF, SD & microSD cardsFor more information, please visit http://www.magicram.com or call 800-272-6242 or 213-380-5555.