MagicRAM introduces Fingerprint security microSD Reader
The reader supports Windows & Android operating system.
* Normal microSD + Fingerprint = Security microSD
* Area Type Fingerprint Sensor
* Fingerprint Scan Execution
* Security + Public Zone
* Data Protection
- AES256, SEED 256, ARIA Security
* Simple Login using Fingerprint
* Prevention of data leakage in case of loss
* ID Pop : Automatic Website Login Program support
* ID and Password for up to 100 Websites
Founded in 1990, MagicRAM is the leading provider of industrial grade flash data storage products for embedded systems and rugged applications.
Our industrial grade flash available in 1.8″/2.5″ SATA, 2.5″ PATA, Slim SATA, mSATA, M.2 SATA, mini PCIe, eUSB, CFast, CF, SD & microSD cards
For more information, please visit http://www.magicram.com or call 800-272-6242 or 213-380-5555.
MagicRAM Customer Service
213-380-5555
info@magicram.com
