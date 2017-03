Reunion Book Celebrates 'Thirtysomething' 30th Anniversary

'Thirtysomething at Thirty' oral history shares untold stories of acclaimed 'Thirtysomething' TV show in the words of cast and crew

THIRTYSOMETHING AT THIRTY by Scott Ryan

-- BearManor Media will publishby pop culture writer and editor Scott Ryan on June 7, 2017 in honor of the 30th anniversary of Emmy Award-winning television drama, which aired on ABC Network from 1987-1991.Iconic television dramawas the voice of the baby boomer generation. When the pilot episode aired on September 29, 1987, it became the first show to portray the angst of thirty-year-olds struggling to reconcile the counterculture values of their youths with the materialistic, "yuppie" lifestyles that pervaded the 1980s.Scott Ryan'sis a comprehensive oral history spanning all 85 episodes that features rare behind-the-scenes stories, details on episode plots and controversies, and no-holds-barred accounts of fights with censors, as told by the creative forces behind the series."This is the first time thecast, writers, producers and creators have had their say on this series," said Ryan, also host of. "This is not a book about a fan talking about the series, it is [about] the very people who wrote it, acted it, and directed it."The book includes revealing interviews withcreators, writers, and executive producers Marshall Herskovitz and Edward "Ed" Zwick; writers, producers, and directors Joseph "Joe" Dougherty, Ann Lewis Hamilton, and Richard Kramer; director Ron Lagomarsino;actors Ken Olin, Timothy Busfield, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Peter Horton, Patricia Wettig, and Polly Draper; writers Liberty Godshall, Jill Gordon, Paul Haggis, Winnie Holzman, and Susan Shilliday; producers and directors Ellen S. Pressman and Scott Winant; production designer Brandy Alexander; and director of photography Kenneth Zunder.Bonus materials include over 150 rare photos, including originalads, press pictures, and sets and props, as well as essays by Ann Lewis Hamilton and Joe Dougherty."It [] was about slowing down and studying life," said Ryan. "In 2017, most television is about forgetting life. It is about zombies and the end of the world.is about finding a babysitter."$34.95, 384 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, ISBN: 978-1-62933-103-4 / $24.95, 384 pages, 6" x 9", paperback, ISBN: 978-1-62933-102-7, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BearManor Media)is the author ofand podcast host of, and. He is also the writer and director ofManaging Editor of; and contributor toseries, andis small publisher of BIG books about the entertainment of bygone years. http://www.bearmanormedia.com/