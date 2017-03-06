News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Reunion Book Celebrates 'Thirtysomething' 30th Anniversary
'Thirtysomething at Thirty' oral history shares untold stories of acclaimed 'Thirtysomething' TV show in the words of cast and crew
Iconic television drama Thirtysomething was the voice of the baby boomer generation. When the pilot episode aired on September 29, 1987, it became the first show to portray the angst of thirty-year-
Scott Ryan's Thirtysomething at Thirty is a comprehensive oral history spanning all 85 episodes that features rare behind-the-scenes stories, details on episode plots and controversies, and no-holds-barred accounts of fights with censors, as told by the creative forces behind the series.
"This is the first time the Thirtysomething cast, writers, producers and creators have had their say on this series," said Ryan, also host of Thirtysomething podcast. "This is not a book about a fan talking about the series, it is [about] the very people who wrote it, acted it, and directed it."
The book includes revealing interviews with Thirtysomething creators, writers, and executive producers Marshall Herskovitz and Edward "Ed" Zwick; writers, producers, and directors Joseph "Joe" Dougherty, Ann Lewis Hamilton, and Richard Kramer; director Ron Lagomarsino;
Bonus materials include over 150 rare photos, including original TV Guide ads, press pictures, and sets and props, as well as essays by Ann Lewis Hamilton and Joe Dougherty.
"It [Thirtysomething] was about slowing down and studying life," said Ryan. "In 2017, most television is about forgetting life. It is about zombies and the end of the world. Thirtysomething is about finding a babysitter."
(Thirtysomething at Thirty: An Oral History $34.95, 384 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, ISBN: 978-1-
Scott Ryan is the author of Scott Luck Stories and podcast host of Thirtysomething Podcast, Red Room Podcast, and Big Bad Buffy Interviews. He is also the writer and director of A Voyage To Twin Peaks; Managing Editor of The Blue Rose; and contributor to Sondheim Review Magazine, Twin Peaks Fan Phenomena series, and Hot Valley Writers. https://scottryanproductions.wordpress.com/
BearManor Media is small publisher of BIG books about the entertainment of bygone years.http://www.bearmanormedia.com/
Media Contact
Liz Donatelli
Publicist, BearManor Media
pr@bearmanormedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017