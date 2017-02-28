News By Tag
Case Study Shows ChoiceView Helps Remote Diabetic Patients
Radish Systems and Clínica Tepeyac demonstrate that "Voice with Visuals" Health Coaching Provides Understanding, Satisfaction and Reduced Patient Costs
" ChoiceView will strengthen customer service on behalf of our patients and the community we serve. This is part of our overall effort to improve communications with our patients and demonstrate responsiveness to their needs," stated Jim Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Clínica Tepeyac.
As Clínica Tepeyac Chief Operating Officer, Magda Apodacasaid, "ChoiceView is an amazing product. It has great potential. People understand better when a visual in front of them. It's a tool that can be used in many ways."
Theresa Szczurek, Radish's Chief Executive Officer added, "We are delighted that ChoiceView proves to help patients with serious conditions, such as diabetes. Adding visuals to voice information improves patients' comprehension, increases their satisfaction, hopefully adherence with their self-help program, and saves them money. In this case, the old adage, 'One picture is worth a thousand words' certainly applies."
CASE STUDY
High-risk diabetic patients regularly call their Health Coach to report their glucose numbers and receive specific advice on their self-care program, including diet, exercise, medication, and wound care. Patients in turn can complete forms, such as a HIPAA agreement, current glucose levels, and weight. They see and save visuals for later use, such as medication explanations, diet recommendations, wound care guides, exercises, and other information to improve self-care. When both seeing and hearing the information, patients appeared more engaged and more satisfied with their healthcare. They were happy they don't have to travel to the Clinic as often, especially when using public transportation, which saved them time, money, and baby-sitting costs. As a patient remarked, "Visuals helped me better understand the information. ChoiceView is very helpful."
PRIME HEALTH OF COLORADO is a business ecosystem, a community of healthcare administrators, physicians, entrepreneurs, investors, technologists and academics dedicated to improving patient health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and making Colorado the healthiest state in the U.S.
CLĺNICA TEPEYAC is a community-based Federally Qualified Health Center in Denver. Clínica Tepeyac provides primary and behavioral health care and health education to Metro Denver's medically underserved, predominantly Latino population. Clínica Tepeyac is a Colorado 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.
RADISH SYSTEMS
Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, changes lives and improves health communications. Radish improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers, including smart mobile device and browser users, through its award-winning ChoiceView Software-as-
Media Contact: Theresa Szczurek, 303-817-3307.
