Case Study Shows ChoiceView Helps Remote Diabetic Patients

Radish Systems and Clínica Tepeyac demonstrate that "Voice with Visuals" Health Coaching Provides Understanding, Satisfaction and Reduced Patient Costs
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Radish Systems today published the case study showing how its ChoiceView Visual Live Assistance capability is used at Clínica Tepeyac to help remote diabetic patients have high satisfaction and reduce costs.   Clínica Tepeyac,  a Federally Qualified Health Center serving Metro Denver's medically underserved, predominantly Latino population, uses ChoiceView to allow the Health Coach to send visuals while talking to patients on their smartphones. Clinicians and patients found  that ChoiceView positively impacted the experience of care and reduced patient's costs – it is helpful to communicate complex information. Results of the case study showed satisfaction by both coaches and patients. The coaches could better explain complex information and receive immediate information from the patients. Patients stated that it helped them understand the information. As a female patient said, "ChoiceView is easy to use. I definitely used the visuals again."   Clínica Tepeyac (CT), is continuing ChoiceView use for Health Coaching and expanding use to its call center and other use cases involving live and automated agents including a Visual Interactive Voice Response (or Visual IVR) system.  The ChoiceView case study was made possible through participation in the Digital Health Challenge run by Prime Health of Colorado, funded by Colorado Health Foundation (www.ColoradoHealth.org).  Additional funding is sought to support use of the ChoiceView solution at Clínica Tepeyac and other safety-net institutions. http://www.RadishSystems.com

" ChoiceView will strengthen customer service on behalf of our patients and the community we serve.  This is part of our overall effort to improve communications with our patients and demonstrate responsiveness to their needs,"  stated Jim Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Clínica Tepeyac.

As Clínica Tepeyac Chief Operating Officer, Magda Apodacasaid, "ChoiceView is an amazing product. It has great potential. People understand better when a visual in front of them. It's a tool that can be used in many ways."

Theresa Szczurek, Radish's Chief Executive Officer added, "We are delighted that ChoiceView proves to help patients with serious conditions, such as diabetes. Adding visuals to voice information improves patients' comprehension, increases their satisfaction, hopefully adherence with their self-help program, and saves them money. In this case, the old adage, 'One picture is worth a thousand words' certainly applies."

CASE STUDY

High-risk diabetic patients regularly call their Health Coach to report their glucose numbers and receive specific advice on their self-care program, including diet, exercise, medication, and wound care. Patients in turn can complete forms, such as a HIPAA agreement, current glucose levels, and weight. They see and save visuals for later use, such as medication explanations, diet recommendations, wound care guides, exercises, and other information to improve self-care. When both seeing and hearing the information, patients appeared more engaged and more satisfied with their healthcare. They were happy they don't have to travel to the Clinic as often, especially when using public transportation, which saved them time, money, and baby-sitting costs. As a patient remarked, "Visuals helped me better understand the information. ChoiceView is very helpful."

PRIME HEALTH OF COLORADO is a business ecosystem, a community of healthcare administrators, physicians, entrepreneurs, investors, technologists and academics dedicated to improving patient health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and making Colorado the healthiest state in the U.S.

CLĺNICA TEPEYAC is a community-based Federally Qualified Health Center  in Denver.  Clínica Tepeyac provides primary and behavioral health care and health education to Metro Denver's medically underserved, predominantly Latino population.  Clínica Tepeyac is a Colorado 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.

RADISH SYSTEMS

Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, changes lives and improves health communications.  Radish improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers, including smart mobile device and browser users, through its award-winning ChoiceView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform. ChoiceView offers the next generation of multimodal unified communications, allowing visual information and secure data to be shared during a phone or chat call with callers using any phone, any network, and many display devices.  It eases the pain of frustrating automated phone systems (IVRs) and live assistance.  It transforms new and existing traditional IVR systems from many vendors into next generation, true Visual IVRs. The patented, HIPAA-compliant technology increases comprehension, problem solving, and recall on calls by as much as 600%, helps callers resolve inquiries faster with more clarity, improves overall user experience, and increases business profits. To experience "Wow, now I see what you're talking about! ™" moments, view demo videos at our website.


Media Contact:  Theresa Szczurek, 303-817-3307.

TAGS:  ChoiceView, live agent, live assistance, Interactive Voice Response, Visual IVR, True Visual IVR, Mobile User Experience, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Mobile Customer Support, Radish Systems, Customer Experience, mobile self-service, automated phone systems, , web application, voice with visuals, visual customer engagement, health care, healthcare, digital health, Prime Health of Colorado, Clínica Tepeyac, Colorado Health Foundation, case study.

