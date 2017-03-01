 
Industry News





TMG Consulting Adds CIS Project Manager/Cutover Expert, David Poulin, to its Growing Team

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- TMG Consulting today announced that it has reinforced its industry standing with the addition of a senior level utility consulting professional, David Poulin.

Poulin, a project manager and PMO professional who has managed and supported eight CIS (Customer Information System) projects during his career, is currently providing cutover oversight at Arizona Public Service (APS) as they transition from their legacy CIS to Oracle CC&B starting March 6, 2017. Project quality assurance is being provided by Jim Hendershot, senior consultant at TMG Consulting. The project itself has distinguished itself by consistently receiving A ratings across all work streams, achieving all milestones and going live as per the original target date set two years ago.

"The addition of David, with his extensive experience, is another step that TMG has taken to ensure the success of this project," says Mario Bauer, CEO of TMG Consulting. "We are excited that he has joined our team."

"I'm thrilled to join such a well-respected group of industry professionals at TMG," says Poulin. "I'm looking forward to utilizing the skills I've obtained by now serving in this unique client-side delivery role to support our clients in their CIS implementations."

Prior to joining TMG Consulting, David was employed by EY, where he worked in project roles as varied as system integrator project manager, client-side project manager, and cutover lead. He has also previously worked at EP2M and Oracle.

About TMG Consulting
TMG Consulting connects the business goals of utility companies to IT applications and services that strengthen the customer relationship and operations while paving the way for a future that is unwritten. Through advisory, client-side delivery, and research services – bolstered by strategic service enhancers - TMG has delivered industry-leading excellence in application planning, system replacement and stabilization for more than 275 utility companies since 1992. Visit www.tmgconsulting.com

