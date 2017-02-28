News By Tag
Flashphoner Releases WebRTC Encoder for YouTube Live and Other Streaming Services
Popular services such as YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Periscope allow both, content providers and common users, to create and record online broadcasts in real time. Currently, YouTube Live permits using desktop software from third-party vendors to run such video broadcasts.
Developers of the Flashphoner company created an alternative to desktop broadcast applications – a bridge between the web browser and YouTube Live that allows creating streaming applications based on conventional HTML5 pages using the WebRTC technology built into browsers.
Thanks to this product, any webmaster or blogger can set up a video broadcast from the website without using any plugins or third-party desktop software. The server-side solution by Flashphoner adapts the video stream received from the HTML5 page in a browser and sends it to the broadcast server in the necessary format. As soon as the video stream is received by the recipient service, like YouTube Live, it can be rebroadcasted by the service to an unlimited number of viewers and can be recorded in real time.
"Normally, you can't just take a video stream from an arbitrary webpage and send it to the video service; there are technical limitations preventing that. On the other hand, our server-side solution accepts the video stream from the HTML5 page and sends it to YouTube Live. The developer of this page only needs basic knowledge of JavaScript to set up such broadcasting"
Company website: https://flashphoner.com
Web WebRTC SDK to publish a video stream on YouTube: https://flashphoner.com/
About the company
Flashphoner is a developer of browser-based audio and video communication solutions since 2009. The company specializes on developing real-time video streaming systems: video chats and low-latency video broadcasts. The main product of the company is Web Call Server, a server platform to develop browser-based and mobile applications based on the WebRTC technology. The platform includes SDK for Web, iOS and Android platforms.
