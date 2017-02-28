News By Tag
Golden Heart Senior Care - Rochester Hills Wins 2017 Best of In-Home Care Award
Winners of the SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2016 Awards represent the top tier of in-home care, assisted living and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation places the winners in the top one percent of senior care providers across the country.
The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Awards tabulates over 130,000 family created reviews to find the best quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 200,000 providers currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 1,400 were recognized with this award.
Golden Heart Senior Care - Rochester Hills is a provider of high-quality, non-medical, private-duty caregiving for the elderly and regularly receives positive reviews from their clients' families like this one: "They take care of my 91 year-old father. He loves the women who help him and I love the fact I no longer have to worry about him while they are there. They have been everything I expected and more -- very thorough, very professional. I'd recommend them to anyone who is looking for this type service." – Rick S.
"We are thrilled to be honored for the second year in a row with a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2017 Award as it validates the very high standards we strive for within every aspect of our company," said Brendy Pas, Owner & CEO of Golden Heart Senior Care – Rochester Hills. "We consider ourselves the 'gold standard' of private-duty, in-home caregiving and this recognition is a wonderful endorsement!"
"Families are increasingly looking to online reviews to find out who truly delivers great care for our seniors, not just who claims to deliver great care," said Eric Siefert, President of SeniorAdvisor.com. "Our SeniorAdvisor.com Awards program is all about celebrating the exceptional people who do just that. We're honored to spread the word about these organizations whom families can entrust with the care of their senior loved ones."
To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2017 Awards, providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars while receiving three or more new reviews in 2016. Golden Heart Senior Care-Rochester Hills has a 5 star rating. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.
About SeniorAdvisor.com
SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and homecare providers across the United States and Canada. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior care decision, and features trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones. For more information, please visitwww.SeniorAdvior.com or call (866) 592-8119.
About Golden Heart Senior Care – Rochester Hills
Golden Heart Senior Care – Rochester Hills' mission is to help the elderly enhance and extend living at home as a safe and comfortable alternative to institutional living. The boutique-style caregiving agency achieves this by offering customized, client-focused, non-medical services including household support, personal care and companionship. All services are carried out by highly trained compassionate caregivers who provide care to clients throughout Oakland and Macomb Counties. For more information, please visit www.goldenheartrochesterhills.com or call (248) 469-0021.
Contact
Brendy Pas
2484690021, ext 1
***@goldenheartrochesterhills.com
