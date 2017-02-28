Adtec Healthcare wins second place for Most Innovative Product

Adtec Healthcare congratulates the R&D Manager Takuya Urayama on receipt of the second place award for Most Innovative Product at JWC Awards 2017.

-- Takuya is design leader for the Adtec SteriPlas gas plasma device. He also leads the team for development of Adtec microwave gas plasma devices in other applications such as sanitisation of hard to clean areas in food factories and surface treatment.Adtec gas plasma was first developed in the Innovation department of our parent company in Japan. In collaboration with the Max Planck Institute, the gas plasma medical device was developed starting the first clinical trials of plasma on wounds worldwide. The science of the mode of action of plasma, safety of the device and the clinical evidence of microbial load reduction were published by the scientific team.Receipt of a Journal of Wound Care award is welcome recognition of the role of gas plasma in managing infections in wounds and surgical site infections. Adtec SteriPlas gas plasma has been adopted for standard care in treatment of wounds and surgical site infections in hospitals in Europe. We look forward to continued support of innovation and gaining acceptance of alternative technologies to combat antibiotic resistance.