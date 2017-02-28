News By Tag
New Media Vegas Unveils Redesigned Website
New website for New Media Vegas, LLC features Refreshed Design, Enhanced Content and complete Product & Services Suite for Web Services, Domain Management and Brand Solutions.
All New Media Vegas services are available for purchase from the site to consumers globally. The capability to sell directly will enable the company to better understand consumer preferences and, most importantly, further extend the value of combined services to its customers.
"We are excited to be able to offer a complete web services e-commerce solution to our customers and consumers worldwide, ensuring their information is always secure, centrally located and that our client is in control of their internet assets," as a digital agency we want to offer as many paths to the consumer as possible," said Duane Falconer the company's co-founder and Chief Digital Officer.
The site's refreshed and simplified look, combined with enhanced content, improved functionality, and optimization for mobile devices allows consumers to better interact with New Media Vegas online. Promotional areas throughout the website provide the opportunity to highlight projects and include links to view our work and interact with real designs inspired by clients and the Las Vegas community.
"Our mission as a 21st century digital agency is to connect brands and business to grow a stronger local and global economy," said Genie Forkner, Chief Marketing Officer. "The elegant, consumer-centric design of the site provides an innovative platform for our users that will boost the discoverability of their brand, drive sales, and—ultimately—
New Media Vegas Culture Statement: "We're putting integrity back into internet and marketing industries."
About New Media Vegas: Founded in 2011 we're more than a Digital Agency! We're creating connections and memorable experiences that bring your ideas to life, using digital technology to create unique and engaging experiences that expand the reach of our client's brand. We educate and advocate on your behalf giving you back the control of your internet assets.
You can visit New Media Vegas online at: http://www.newmediavegas.com or visit the Product & Services Suite directly at http://www.newmediavegasdomains.com
