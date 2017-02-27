News By Tag
Lender Liability: Avoiding Claims and Other Risks in 2017 and Beyond LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
Suits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.
Key topics include:
• Lender Liability Theories
• Predatory Lending
• Recent Litigation
• Defenses
• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation
• Best Practices
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Natan Hamerman
Special Counsel
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
John D. North
Partner
Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Paul B. Kerlin
Shareholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Dennis P. Rawlinson
Firm Chair, Partner
Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
