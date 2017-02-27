 
News By Tag
* Lender Liability
* TKG
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


Lender Liability: Avoiding Claims and Other Risks in 2017 and Beyond LIVE Webcast

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lender Liability
TKG

Industry:
Event

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Lender Liability: Avoiding Claims and Other Risks in 2017 and Beyond LIVE Webcast. This two-hour event is scheduled on March 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Suits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.

Key topics include:

• Lender Liability Theories
• Predatory Lending
• Recent Litigation
• Defenses
• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation
• Best Practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Natan  Hamerman

Special Counsel

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

John D. North

Partner

Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

Paul B. Kerlin

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Dennis P. Rawlinson

Firm Chair, Partner

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/bankrupt...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Lender Liability, TKG
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share