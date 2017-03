Lender Liability: Avoiding Claims and Other Risks in 2017 and Beyond LIVE Webcast

End

-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:This two-hour event is scheduled onSuits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.Key topics include:• Lender Liability Theories• Predatory Lending• Recent Litigation• Defenses• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation• Best PracticesSpecial CounselKramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLPPartnerGreenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLPShareholderGreenberg Traurig, LLPFirm Chair, PartnerMiller Nash Graham & Dunn LLPFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.