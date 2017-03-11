 
Media Alert: Project Petals Founder Alicia White to Host Educational Program for Queens Students

Industry Pros to Advise Students on Career Options in Architecture, Engineering, Urban Planning & Design
 
 
JAMAICA, N.Y. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Alicia White, founder and president of Project Petals, will be leadinga "Project Petals Youth Builders" student workshop where students will learn about careers in architecture, engineering, urban planning and design

WHEN:  Saturday, March 11, 2017

         1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

WHERE:  Queens Central Library (http://www.queenslibrary.org/branch/Central-Library?filters=ev_loc:11000000), 89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica, NY

WHO:   Anyone 10-18 years of age, interested in learning more about these important fields of study, can attend this session.  Speakers include:

·       Emmanual Oni, Junior architect at TONA Terrence O'Neal Architect LLC, New York, New York

·       Abokor Gulaid, Architectural designer AIA, LEED AP BD+C. of Graf & Lewent Architects , Jamaica, NY

WHY:    Learn from professionals who help build communities, neighborhoods and protect our environment.  Hear subject matter experts discuss their personal career paths, successes, setbacks and lessons learned. Be informed about college majors, relevant internships and volunteer opportunities within these fields.

HOW:    Students interested in participating in this workshop, or learning about future workshops, are encouraged to register at the organization's website, projectpetals.org/builders-program.

Skilled Professionals interested in participating in NYC-area Youth Builder workshops are encouraged to register at projectpetals.org/project-petals-builders-program or email info@projectpetals.org for more information.

About Project Petals

Project Petals is an organization focused on revitalizing underserved, low-income and under-resourced communities by providing community members in the New York metropolitan area with the necessary tools, funding and connections to transform their communities. Project Petals works to solve community development disparities, detrimental environmental conditions and justice issues by helping people to access resources that will help them prosper in their environment. For more information on Project Petals, to find out how to volunteer or donate to the organization, or to submit a local community for a renovation project, visit projectpetals.org or email info@projectpetals.org.

About Alicia White

Alicia White is the president and founder of Project Petals. A social entrepreneur, urban strategist, advisor and designer, Alicia's vision was to start a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing under-served, low-income and under-resourced communities. With a passion and the skill set for identifying and redistributing resources, Alicia works to connect community members with the necessary tools, funding and connections they need to transform their communities.  Alicia is a stakeholder of the Habitat III Civil Society Working Group, part of the United Nation's focus on housing and sustainable urban development.  Her work as a Pollination Project grantee was featured in the Huffington Post.  She was named a Discovery ID "Everyday Hero" and is a New York City Parks Foundation Fellow.

On site contact: Alicia White @ 929-244-0724

Media Contact
Mara Samuels
MGS Marketing
732-872-2515
mara@mgs-marketing.com
