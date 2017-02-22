News By Tag
Non-Profit Organization Announces Educational Program for Underserved Tri-State Areas
Workshops Promote Careers in Architecture, Design, Engineering and Urban Planning
Open to youths aged 10-18 from low- to middle-income families residing in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut, Project Petals will be hosting its first workshop on Saturday, March 11, 1:30 – 3:00 pm, at the Queens Central Library (http://www.queenslibrary.org/
The workshops will feature subject matter experts discussing their personal career paths, successes, setbacks and lessons learned. Students will also learn about college majors, relevant internships and volunteer opportunities within these fields of study.
Project Petals is also recruiting volunteers who are skilled in the areas of architecture, engineering, design and urban planning to share their experiences, information and career advice with young people. Professionals interested in participating in youth builder workshops can register at projectpetals.org/
"Information about these areas of study is not always readily accessible in our public schools – therefore, these students are largely unaware of prospective careers in areas so critical to the development of neighborhoods affected by social and economic disparities,"
About Project Petals
Project Petals is an organization focused on revitalizing underserved, low-income and under-resourced communities by providing community members in the New York metropolitan area with the necessary tools, funding and connections to transform their communities. Project Petals works to solve community development disparities, detrimental environmental conditions and justice issues by helping people to access resources that will help them prosper in their environment. For more information on Project Petals, to find out how to volunteer or donate to the organization, or to submit a local community for a renovation project, visit projectpetals.org or email info@projectpetals.org.
About Alicia White
Alicia White is the president and founder of Project Petals. A social entrepreneur, urban strategist, advisor and designer, Alicia's vision was to start a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing under-served, low-income and under-resourced communities. With a passion and the skill set for identifying and redistributing resources, Alicia works to connect community members with the necessary tools, funding and connections they need to transform their communities. Alicia is a stakeholder of the Habitat III Civil Society Working Group, part of the United Nation's focus on housing and sustainable urban development. Her work as a Pollination Project grantee was featured in the Huffington Post. She was named a Discovery ID "Everyday Hero" and is a New York City Parks Foundation Fellow.
Media Contact
Mara Gordon Samuels
732-872-2515
***@mgs-marketing.com
