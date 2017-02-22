 
February 2017





Non-Profit Organization Announces Educational Program for Underserved Tri-State Areas

Workshops Promote Careers in Architecture, Design, Engineering and Urban Planning
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Revitalizing Local Communities
Youth Leadership programs
Advocacy For Urban Areas

Industry:
Education

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Petals (http://www.projectpetals.org/), a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing low income, under-resourced and minority communities in the New York metro area, launched a new program to encourage  area youth to pursue careers in the areas of architecture, engineering, design and urban planning. "The Project Petals Youth Builders Program" will feature monthly educational sessions introducing local students to career opportunities within these important fields.

Open to youths aged 10-18 from low- to middle-income families residing in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut, Project Petals will be hosting its first workshop on Saturday, March 11, 1:30 – 3:00 pm, at the Queens Central Library (http://www.queenslibrary.org/branch/Central-Library?filters=ev_loc:11000000), 89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica, NY.  Students interested in participating in this workshop, or learning about future workshops, are encouraged to register at the organization's website, projectpetals.org/builders-program.

The workshops will feature subject matter experts discussing their personal career paths, successes, setbacks and lessons learned. Students will also learn about college majors, relevant internships and volunteer opportunities within these fields of study.

Project Petals is also recruiting volunteers who are skilled in the areas of architecture, engineering, design and urban planning to share their experiences, information and career advice with young people. Professionals interested in participating in youth builder workshops can register at projectpetals.org/project-petals-builders-program or email info@projectpetals.org.

"Information about these areas of study is not always readily accessible in our public schools – therefore, these students are largely unaware of prospective careers in areas so critical to the development of neighborhoods affected by social and economic disparities," stated Alicia White, founder and president of Project Petals. "With their own neighborhoods and communities in mind, this program will provide young people with access to information that will help them learn to re-envision their communities and encourage their pursuit of careers essential to community development."

About Project Petals

Project Petals is an organization focused on revitalizing underserved, low-income and under-resourced communities by providing community members in the New York metropolitan area with the necessary tools, funding and connections to transform their communities. Project Petals works to solve community development disparities, detrimental environmental conditions and justice issues by helping people to access resources that will help them prosper in their environment. For more information on Project Petals, to find out how to volunteer or donate to the organization, or to submit a local community for a renovation project, visit projectpetals.org or email info@projectpetals.org.

About Alicia White

Alicia White is the president and founder of Project Petals. A social entrepreneur, urban strategist, advisor and designer, Alicia's vision was to start a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing under-served, low-income and under-resourced communities. With a passion and the skill set for identifying and redistributing resources, Alicia works to connect community members with the necessary tools, funding and connections they need to transform their communities.  Alicia is a stakeholder of the Habitat III Civil Society Working Group, part of the United Nation's focus on housing and sustainable urban development.  Her work as a Pollination Project grantee was featured in the Huffington Post.  She was named a Discovery ID "Everyday Hero" and is a New York City Parks Foundation Fellow.

Media Contact
Mara Gordon Samuels
732-872-2515
***@mgs-marketing.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017
