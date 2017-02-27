News By Tag
New Master Programme by The European School of Economics
The Master in Leadership is the first Master program offered by the European School of Economics in the city of Istanbul, Turkey.
The program is designed to develop the personal and professional strengths of the individual student. The entrepreneurial education received is intended to assist individuals in defining their professional dream and put them on a specially tailored career path. Together with academics, trainers, managers, entrepreneurs and consultants, leaders in their professional fields and world-renowned companies, Master in Leadership creates unique educational experiences that combine innovative practical education reflecting the realities of the marketplace. Master in Leadership graduates expand their worldview by studying the intensive programs, 3 months in duration combined theory and practice to create a pragmatic learning experience, and 2 months of 1-1 Leadership Coaching Sessions and Personal Leadership Project; preparing international managers and entrepreneurs for entrance into leadership roles in leading international organizations.
Today and in the future; organizations, countries and the world need new leaders who are far more creative, innovative, above the standards, unlimited, highly self-confident and responsible, dreamer and brand new. Master in Leadership includes important learning experiences that enable you to recognize, understand, and start leadership in yourself. Leading from a learning system that provides a integrated concept, leaders will take a five-month leadership journey within three focus areas (Internal Leadership, External Management and Global Vision). The program will be completed with 120 hours of training, individual leadership coaching sessions and a personal leadership project. The last 6 hours of the program and certificate ceremony will be held at the European School of Economics in Florence.
No program, training system and trainer cannot create a leader; cannot make anyone leader. However, if the goal of someone's dream and purpose is leadership at the level of high responsibility and if you aim to do it ethically for yourself, your country, and the world and for humanity with a beneficial purpose; this program will be rewarding. Master in Leadership is prepared for those who deserve, are aware that they deserve and want to create new, brand new with a great passion.
TRAINING METHOD
Leaders will take a five-month leadership journey within three focus areas (Internal Leadership, External Management and Global Vision). The program will be completed with120 hours of training, an individual leader coaching session and a personal leadership project. The last 6 hours of the program and certificate ceremony will be held at European School of Economics in Florence.
CHAPTER: INTERNAL LEADERSHIP
• Integrity
• Leadership Live Companies Alive
• Decision Analysis and Decision Making
• Leadership Lifestyle
CHAPTER: EXTERNAL MANAGEMENT
• Managing Strategy
• Strategic Management
• Strategist (Simulation)
• Corporate Governance
• 2.2. Managing People
• 2.2.1. Organizational Behavior
• 2.2.2. Human Resources Management
• 2.2.3. Leadership with Coaching
• 2.2.4. Entrepreneurship
• 2.2.5. People and Team Management
• 2.3. Managing Organization
• 2.3.1. Marketing Management
• 2.3.2. Sales Management
CHAPTER: GLOBAL VISION
• Futurism and Global Trend's
• Not Crisis, Chaos Management
• Timeless, Space less, Limitless Leadership
• Inclusive Business
• Sustainability
• Corporate Social Responsibility
1-1 Leadership Coaching Sessions and Personal Leadership Project
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
Participants must be university graduates and have a minimum of 3 years work experience, 70% attendance is required for the program (for non-attendance courses, program offers completion in other programs to be opened for one year) Submission of European School of Economics and Live C&A certification to those who have completed the program (3 months training + 2 months project and coaching period; 5 months) Offering participants 20% discount to all European School of Economics programs for 3 years from the end of the program.
Program investment cost per participant is 4,850 EURO + VAT until January 30, 2017 and 5,750 EURO + VAT between January 30 and February 25, 2017. (This investment does not include the cost of transport and accommodation to Florence.)
BENEFITS FOR YOU & YOUR ORGANIZATION
1-Master in Leadership certificate from European School of Economics, which has campuses in six metropolises worldwide.
2-Possibility to complete the International Program in our country
3-Have a program based on brand new, contemporary approaches belonging to the global world level
3-Presenting learning experiences with world-class doyen, standards-challenging instructors and academics
4-The language of the program is in Turkish. Simultaneous translation will be available for foreign professors and speakers
5-Creation of a learning environment that will create internal change and internalization of knowledge as well as external techniques and teachings
6-Completion in total of 5 months without loss of work (120 hours of program – first 3 months on weekday evenings and 2 Saturdays of every month) + completion of project and coaching period in the remaining 2 months)
7-Delivering the last two lessons of the 120-hour program and the Certificate Ceremony in Florence.
For any information contact us at info@prolearningcentre.com
https://prolearningcentre.com/
Also Check: European School of Economics(http://www.uniese.it/
