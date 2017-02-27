News By Tag
Time Tracking Software for Jobs and Tasks
Timesheet, Work Schedule, Job Assignment, and Absence Management
DFS-Sphere Time & Attendance allows organizations of all sizes to record employee work time online and handle the approval process electronically. The system tracks meals and breaks, the type of work performed, and the number of items produced. In addition to tracking when employees work, organizations can also keep tabs on employees absent such as vacation, sick, or other reasons.
Main benefits:
1. 80% lower timesheet review and process time
2. 40% to 80% lower expense reporting cost
3. 36% higher compliance with T&E policies
Main features:
1. Allow employees to clock in/out, report time, view punches, and submit time off requests.
2. Enable managers to review and approve time with email or message alters for critical situations.
3. Calculation rules are configured to compute all elements of pay and balances.
4. Permit multiple job assignments on employee HR profiles.
5. Able to define schedule templates and schedule specifics such as projects, departments, or jobs.
6. Integrate with Payroll system, Accounting system, CRM, and other ERP systems.
More information can be found online at http://www.directfocussoftware.com/
About Direct Focus Software LLC
DFS-Sphere Time & Attendance includes powerful time and expense reporting, capacity workflow, process automation and routes and operations. It has full web-based browser interface with multiple browsers supported, and its flexible reporting allows unlimited levels of data selection, filtering and sorting.
Thanks to its scalability and flexibility, DFS-Sphere Time & Attendance can be easily adapted to the specific needs of your company. It is highly integrated, easy to operate and fast to implement. With DFS-Sphere Time & Expense, your business is well equipped for the future. Tap into your company's full potential by integrating all business processes and make your company more transparent, more controllable and more profitable.
Media Contact
Mark Schmidt, Sales Manager
sales@directfocussoftware.com
Office: (888) 626-3379
***@directfocussoftware.com
