 
News By Tag
* Ebook
* Women S History Month
* International Women S Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726


Leap Books Celebrates International Women's Day with Free Ebooks

To celebrate March as Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8th), Leap Books will feature Jackie Horsfall's young adult paranormal ebook, FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS, for free download on Amazon.com on March 7th, 8th, and 9th.
 
 
ForTheLoveOFStrangers
ForTheLoveOFStranger
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ebook
Women S History Month
International Women S Day

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- To celebrate March as Women's History Month and in honor of International Women's Day (March 8th), Leap Books, LLC will feature Jackie Horsfall's young adult paranormal ebook, FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS, for free download March 7th, 8th, and 9th.

The book, while featuring an adopted teen protagonist, handles heavy topics and introduces an often overlooked aspect of Russian myth and legend.

Author Jacqueline Horsfall says, "One of my relatives accompanied a friend to Russia to adopt one child but instead came back with two siblings." She used her own experiences traveling in Russia "during the White Nights period as a backdrop for the main character's early childhood. The domestic violence theme and prevalence of hidden neighborhood women's shelters came from my own experience as a women's center director and county crisis referral administrator."

Horsfall points out that, "Russian mythology is full of "deer women," so it made sense to tie in the human/animal communication and connection as well. A mixed stew of a book but one that resonated with my love of mythology and its relevance today when I dumped everything into the literary crockpot."

"When police call using the code word Philoxenia, 16-year-old Darya knows she will be sheltering strangers: women with missing teeth, dislocated jaws, black eyes, and stalking husbands.

"Other strangers—nonhuman—seek Darya's protection too, whispering from the depths of the forest in voices only she can hear. If she obeys the voices, she risks her adoptive mother's rage, the taunts of a surly island boy, and the wrath of her community, but if she refuses the voices, a primeval species faces extermination.

"What if you discovered your birth fulfilled an ancient prophecy?

"What if you were destined to save an entire wild species?

"Would you heed the call?"

Midwest Book Review says of FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS, "Kindness to strangers is what is occasionally needed to survive. "For the Love of Strangers" tells of 16 year old Darya, a young woman with a kind heart to those who need it in their community. But her kindness may be needed by more than humanity, as creatures of the forest call for her aid, only it isn't so easy, as the eyes of her family and her friends look down on her strange habits. "For the Love of Strangers" is a thoughtful and exciting read, making for a top pick."

Called "A well rendered tale of a Russian deer goddess, a safe house for battered women and a teen-aged adopted Russian orphan" and "…an engrossing read," FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS is free for download only three days at http://bit.ly/FreeFTLOS .

Author Jackie Horsfall is also offering a free download of her young adult satire ebook, FIRST GIRL LAST from March 5th -10th at http://bit.ly/FreeFGL .

"Ever have a crush on your bodyguard? Meet the clueless young leaders of the free world, 15-year-old First Girl Jeanie and her slacker bro Hoban, the newly-installed POTUS. Jeanie is on a doomed quest for self-improvement – until an ET rocks her world."

Leap Books, LLC encourages you to celebrate the great things bold and compassionate women of all types have done to make this world a better and braver place—and to continue in their footsteps.

Download the free FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS ebook on March 7th, 8th, or 9th at http://bit.ly/FreeFTLOS and celebrate women.

Contact
Leap Books, LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Leap Books, LLC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Ebook, Women S History Month, International Women S Day
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Leap Books PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share