News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leap Books Celebrates International Women's Day with Free Ebooks
To celebrate March as Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8th), Leap Books will feature Jackie Horsfall's young adult paranormal ebook, FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS, for free download on Amazon.com on March 7th, 8th, and 9th.
The book, while featuring an adopted teen protagonist, handles heavy topics and introduces an often overlooked aspect of Russian myth and legend.
Author Jacqueline Horsfall says, "One of my relatives accompanied a friend to Russia to adopt one child but instead came back with two siblings." She used her own experiences traveling in Russia "during the White Nights period as a backdrop for the main character's early childhood. The domestic violence theme and prevalence of hidden neighborhood women's shelters came from my own experience as a women's center director and county crisis referral administrator."
Horsfall points out that, "Russian mythology is full of "deer women," so it made sense to tie in the human/animal communication and connection as well. A mixed stew of a book but one that resonated with my love of mythology and its relevance today when I dumped everything into the literary crockpot."
"When police call using the code word Philoxenia, 16-year-old Darya knows she will be sheltering strangers: women with missing teeth, dislocated jaws, black eyes, and stalking husbands.
"Other strangers—nonhuman—
"What if you discovered your birth fulfilled an ancient prophecy?
"What if you were destined to save an entire wild species?
"Would you heed the call?"
Midwest Book Review says of FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS, "Kindness to strangers is what is occasionally needed to survive. "For the Love of Strangers" tells of 16 year old Darya, a young woman with a kind heart to those who need it in their community. But her kindness may be needed by more than humanity, as creatures of the forest call for her aid, only it isn't so easy, as the eyes of her family and her friends look down on her strange habits. "For the Love of Strangers" is a thoughtful and exciting read, making for a top pick."
Called "A well rendered tale of a Russian deer goddess, a safe house for battered women and a teen-aged adopted Russian orphan" and "…an engrossing read," FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS is free for download only three days at http://bit.ly/
Author Jackie Horsfall is also offering a free download of her young adult satire ebook, FIRST GIRL LAST from March 5th -10th at http://bit.ly/
"Ever have a crush on your bodyguard? Meet the clueless young leaders of the free world, 15-year-old First Girl Jeanie and her slacker bro Hoban, the newly-installed POTUS. Jeanie is on a doomed quest for self-improvement – until an ET rocks her world."
Leap Books, LLC encourages you to celebrate the great things bold and compassionate women of all types have done to make this world a better and braver place—and to continue in their footsteps.
Download the free FOR THE LOVE OF STRANGERS ebook on March 7th, 8th, or 9th at http://bit.ly/
Contact
Leap Books, LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse