InterWeave Smart Solutions announces partnership with MyQuickCloud; QuickBoks Hosting Provider

InterWeave Smart Solutions provides seamless integration between CRM Solutions, Financial Applications, ACH/Credit Card Payment Gateways, Customer Portals, Point of Sales Systems, eCommerce, ERP and much more.

Integration Technologies, Inc. (IT)(dbaWeaveSolutions), the market and technology leader in on-demand Solutions Integration, today announced the partnership with MyQuickCloud (MQC), a provider of hosting solutions for accounting, finance and other business applications who takes pride in delivering both cloud hosted and client domiciled hosting for their customers.WeaveSolutions offer the industry's first and only: CRM, Accounting, ACH/CC Payment Gateway, Customer Portals, Point of Sales Systems, ERP, eCommerce, Billing, and Customer Service application integrations with configuration in a "Self-Service SaaS" model. Users directly configure their integrations between applications, with 100's of configurable options available per solution."MQC's industry experience in hosting business and financial accounting systems provides great flexibility for our clients. Our SMB growing businesses need enterprise-class capability; this is what MQC created - a powerful, yet cost-efficient application hosting and remote access solution that makes it fast and easy to get any business working in the cloud." said Bruce Magown, CEO, Integration Technologies. "They understand that each business and engagement is unique and that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to delivering technology solutions – perfect alignment withrweaveSolutions configurable Solutions." said Magown.Weave's philosophy of empowering the customer is a belief we hold closely to at" said Guillaume Alexandre Baron, CTO and co-founder of MyQuickCloud. "The ability for MyQuickCloud to deliverorfor a wide variety of business applications means thatWeave's customers now have all the flexibility they need when it comes to building their cloud and configuring their integrations, and can havefor desktop and web-based solutions alike. Both companies offer smart, simple to use solutions for big business problems. It makes for a great partnership""Regarding ourSolutions, you don't need to be a technical resource, analyst or developer. We supply the Smart Solution, the servers, the solution specialist personnel, but most important; we supply the application knowledge at a process, data and technical level through years of working with them - in configurable form." Said Bruce Magown, CEO of Integration Technologies, Inc. This is available today. There are a variety ofWeaveSolutions available; from CRM, Financial, ACH/CC Payment Gateways, ERP, eCommerce, POS, Billing, Customer Portals and more. Contact us at 800-671-8692 x1 ( tel:(800)%20671- 8692 ), email sales@interweave.biz or go to www.interweave.biz for more information.Integration Technologies is a pioneer in the development ofSolutions for uniting systems, legacy applications, databases, workflow's, and Web services, from within and across the enterprise as a service; and then extends those systems to connect with their suppliers and customers. As a leading Systems Integration solution, Integration TechnologiesWeaveSolutions offer a rapidly deployable and infinitely scalable solution for integration of business-to-business, business-to-consumer connectivity, business processes optimization and application integration. For more information, please visit http://www.interweave.biz.MyQuickCloud liberates desktop programs and makes them available any time anywhere, whether they are installed on in-house systems or on cloud servers. We understand that businesses may not want to change their software and systems or might want to keep company data in-house, or maybe they have solutions that integrate with other solutions - and that these things are all stopping a move to the cloud. This is why we invented. MyQuickCloud runs on any Windows machine and makes installed applications available online to any device, allowing applications to be shared with colleagues and mobile co-workers, and all controlled through a simple to use portal. If the business wants managed hosting for applications and data, it is as simple as adding ato their MyQuickCloud account. For more information, please visit https://myquickcloud.com/