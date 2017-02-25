News By Tag
Toll Brothers opens The Vistas Collection at Flatiron Meadows
Erie family community features impressive mountain views, open space and walking trails.
"With its open space and walking trails, Flatiron Meadows is Boulder County's premier master-planned community," says Heather Gray, sales manager. "The Vistas offers home buyers a choice of five one- and two-story floor plans with a variety of exterior designs that will give each streetscape a unique feel. Home prices start in the $600,000s.
"Flatiron Meadows is close to great golf courses and has shopping within minutes," Gray adds. "School-age children may attend schools in the highly rated Boulder Valley School District, and parks are within walking distance."
The new Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows community is centrally located--only minutes from Highway 287, just 15 minutes east of Boulder and 30 minutes from both Denver and Denver International Airport.
The town of Erie has received many recent accolades including MONEY Magazine's Top Places to Live in America and an award for Best Cities for Young Families by Apartment Advisors.
The sales center for Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows is located at 1084 Carbonate Court (Erie, 80516) and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information or to get on the VIP list for Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows, visit www.tollbrothers.com/
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide. The Company was named America's Most Trusted Home Builder™ 2015† by Lifestory Research, receiving the highest numerical score among the largest 133 home builders in the country. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
