FPRA Southwest Florida Chapter member earns designation of Certified

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jessica Walker, APR, CPRC, of the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA), recently earned professional certification in public relations and received the designation of Certified Public Relations Counselor (CPRC).

Earning the CPRC designation distinguishes senior members of FPRA who have demonstrated understanding and mastery of core public relations principles and practices and have been certified to act as public relations counselors. Currently, there are 107 CPRCs in Florida, including 14 in southwest Florida.

Walker is the marketing and public relations manager for Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company. She has 16 years of public relations experience with various organizations, and is an active community volunteer with organizations like FPRA, Women In Business (Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce), Rotary Club of Fort Myers South and the American Cancer Society. In 2013, the state association of FPRA named her President of the Year.

To earn the CPRC credential, candidates must have 10 years of experience in the field; have earned the first tier of accreditation, the Accredited in Public Relations (APR) credential; successfully complete a verbal presentation; and pass a five-hour written exam.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida.  For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit www.fpraswfl.org.
Florida Public Relations Association
