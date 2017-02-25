News By Tag
Agency of Customs Logistics improved relations with customs authorities
The member of ACEX in Togliatti simplified the procedure of certification and cargo processing
Andrey Smirnov, the head of the Agency, tells what this means for the company: "In cooperation with the customs authorities this means one more step towards simplifying procedure of certification and cargo processing for the Agency. So far we used to issue payment orders and make transfer of customs payments and taxes to definite customs offices where we had been processing import or export cargo. We had simultaneously four or five of such customs posts in different time of work. Resources remaining on the accounts of these customs offices after the delivery processing had to be returned to our settlement account or used the next time in case the cargo should have arrived at this post."
Now such approval enables the company to make single payments on the central licensed account in the FCS of Russia, so as all required customs posts have access to this account.
Benefits for the company are as follows: accounting of balance is simplified; load of work of the accountants is decreased, as before they had to make settlements and verifications with several customs offices simultaneously.
Andrey Smirnov hopes that this technological novelty will be useful for other Alliance members.
