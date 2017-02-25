News By Tag
Darlene Zschech Releases 5-Star Acclaimed Here I Am Send Me CD/DVD Today From Integrity Music
Named A "Top-Notch Album By One Of Today's Premier Voices In Worship"; First Radio Single, "You Are Great," Goes For Adds March 6; Zschech Featured At US/UK Women's Conferences This Year
Here I Am Send Me is Zschech's first project following a life changing cancer diagnosis in 2014 and her first new album since 2013's critically acclaimed Revealing Jesus. Produced by Andy Mak, the new recording opens with a full-on declaration of the greatness of God in the song and first radio single from the recording, "You Are Great (https://www.youtube.com/
"When I was at my sickest, Martin flew over from England to sit with us, sing songs over our church, and walk and talk with me and my husband, all the while speaking courage into us," Zschech says, her voice full of emotion recalling the dark days after her diagnosis of breast cancer that is now in remission. "It's week one of treatment and you feel like you're going to die, and Martin said, 'Darls, I know you're going to want to write songs about this season. What do you want to say?' And I said, 'I want to say 'HE IS GREAT!' And so we wrote this song together and have been singing it in our church. That's where it started… In the midst of the fire, it doesn't change who our God is."
Following this opening track, the album proceeds to take listeners through a journey declaring God's greatness, love and call, and gives worshippers a voice of response. It features "You Will Be Praised" written with Baloche and Johnson, "Beloved," a modern hymn of surrender co-written by Zschech with Mooring and Casey Moore, "Love and Wonder" written by the Zschech's teen daughter, Zoe,and Bonnie Gray, "Kingdom Come (https://www.youtube.com/
Sharing the new music live around the globe, Zschech will be featured at the Devoted Women's Conference (http://www.wavechurch.com/
In addition to her touring, Zschech and her new music are gathering current and upcoming covers, features and reviews in media outlets like Charisma, CBN News, Simple Grace, "The Boundless Show" (Focus On The Family), "100 Huntley Street," CCM Magazine, Leading Hearts, Worship Musician and more.
Worship Leader (http://worshipleader.com/
Worship Musician adds, "In a world that seems to celebrate shameless imitation, there are a finite number of artists who define iconic – without ever trying. From 'Shout To The Lord' to 'Victor's Crown,' Darlene Zschech has relentlessly led us deeper into the heart of worship. Declaring 'Here I Am, Send Me,' Darlene once again leads us to the holiest of holies…In addition to great worship songs, musos will appreciate Darlene's outstanding vocal performances."
NewReleaseToday.com says, "From the first track to the last, Here I Am Send Me is overflowing with passionate songs of praise, singing His promises through her own pain, all carried by the soft yet bold voice that has led millions into the presence of God."
For all the latest Darlene Zschech album and tour news, visit www.hereiamsendme.org, http://darlenezschech.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Darlene Zschech:
Darlene Zschech is an Australian worship leader, pastor, speaker and author. She has written over 100 songs, including "Victor's Crown," "In Jesus' Name," "Worthy Is The Lamb," "At The Cross" and the global anthem "Shout To The Lord," a song that is sung by an estimated 30 million churchgoers every week. She is most passionate about her family, and continually makes a strong stand about the importance of marriage, motherhood (and grandmotherhood)
