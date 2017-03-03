 
Concept2Commerce Releases A Promotion Offer For Senzimi Shampoo and Conditioner

 
 
LONDON - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Concept2Commerce, recently released a statement saying that they will be having a promotion offer for Senzimi Sensitive Support Shampoo and Senzimi Sensitive Support Shampoo. The promotion will give a 50% off on the Senzimi Conditioner when one purchases a bottle of Senzimi Shampoo.

Heather, owner at Concept2Commerce said, "It's always nice to have a promotion every now and then to show our appreciation for our loyal customers. I am sure they will love our offer for the Senzimi Shampoo and Conditioner."

For those who don't know, Senzimi Sensitive Support Shampoo is a shampoo made for people with sensitive scalps. It has the same cleaning power of regular shampoos without the worries of causing harm to sensitive scalps. The shampoo has properties that stops hair from drying and giving it protection from daily pollution and damage.

Senzimi Sensitive Support Conditioner is a conditioner made for people with sensitive scalps. The Senzimi conditioner nourishes the hair and scalp locking the moisture in to keep the scalp and hair healthy.

Both products, Senzimi Shampoo and Conditioner, are very gentle on the scalp. People without scalp problems can also use the shampoo and conditioner with good results!

For first time customers, you can find the Senzimi Shampoo that Concept2Commerce sells on Amazon UK by following this link https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0074I2Z0E. And the Senzimi Conditioner can be found here https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00KKRZ8RI
