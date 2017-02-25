 
360 Degree Technosoft is all set to be at CeBIT 2017

 
 
logo
logo
AHMEDABAD, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- After so many international events and global conferences, 360 Degree Technosoft, a mobile application development company, is setting our foot to appear at CeBIT, 2017, Hannover, Germany.

We are flying to digitalize the world.

March 3, 2017 – 360 Degree Technosoft, an India based app development agency, has confirmed that they are visiting one of the most prestigious and reputed digital marketing global events. We are eager to meet new business and schedule a meeting over there. We are enthusiast to discuss mutually beneficial insights about the business across the globe.

Being a part of dignified global event is always advantageous as 360 DTS has been consistent in developing android and iPhone applications. After the success in 2016, we are aiming to make 2017 a memorable year by serving the world the best mobile technology and give them the paramount mobile apps for the business.

Having a flourishing aroma in all the events our CEO Pratik Kanada has been in, and so this time he is pretty confident about this event, saying, "In this world of smartphones, we provide smart-app. We are transparent, never tentative. We don't promise any exaggeration but an excellent showcase of the app that benefits your business later.

Book an appointment with 360 Degree Technosoft today at https://www.360technosoft.com/schedule-meeting

Media Contact
Pratik Kanada
1 (917) 310-0838
***@360technosoft.com
