Greater South Cobb Kiwanian Receive Exceptional Citizen Award
Ray Tiyamiyu Recognized for Unifying the South Cobb Community
Tiyamiyu received the award from City of Powder Springs mayor Al Thurman. The award goes to selfless leaders in the community working to unify fellow Powder Springs residents around principles of trust, respect and support.
'The City of Powder Springs benefits from and is fortunate to experience the selfless dedication of these community-minded leaders," the award proclamation from the City of Powder Springs stated. "We extend them our appreciation and respect. Congratulations to Ray, and other recipients."
Tiyamiyu served as a leader in organizing the Greater South Cobb Kiwanis chapter in 2013. He has since been an active participant in a number of community initiatives, setting up and chartering Service Leadership in schools in South Cobb, serving as one of the Kitchen Cabinet members to District 4 Commissioner, providing analysis of cost, economic and tax impact of the Atlanta Braves' $670 million stadium relocating to Cobb County, and more. Under his leadership, the Greater South Cobb Kiwanis chapter had an excellent foundation to build and grow upon.
"I am passionate about serving my fellow community members in South Cobb," Tiyamiyu said. "This award is both validating and humbling. I deeply appreciate the recognition from the city I continue to love and serve."
