Country(s)
Industry News
Georgian Landscape Design featured in Suwanee Magazine
SUWANEE, Ga. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgian Landscape Design and their installation partners at North Georgia Landscape Management were featured in this month's edition of Suwanee Magazine. The two firms have made significant contributions to the beauty and serenity of their clients' landscapes in the north metro Atlanta area for many years. The award winning combination of custom design and expert construction / installation exhibited by the work of this team are unparalleled in the Atlanta area. Having won numerous awards including "Best of Houzz" for both Design as well as Client Satisfaction for the past 5 years, "Best of Gwinnett" for the past 6 years, and countless other prestigious accolades, the team of Ed Szczesniak / Owner GLD and Jeremy Talboy / President NGLM have set a new bar in the local landscape industry.
To read the article, please visit - http://suwaneemagazine.com/
GLD - 404-423-8448 - www.GeorgianLandscape.com
NGLM - 678-764-1848 - www.NorthGeorgiaLandscapeManagement.com
Contact
Ed Szczesniak
404-423-8448
***@georgianlandscape.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse