Tom Radai and David Miller Present: Tribute to James Cotton

 
 
James Cotton Tribute
James Cotton Tribute
 
Listed Under

MILWAUKEE - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Radai & David J. Miller Present:
Tribute to James Cotton

4/9/17 (Sunday): Tribute to James Cotton featuring members from the James Cotton Band and the Buddy Guy Band (Jerry Porter and Tom Holland) plus Blue Rick from the John Brim Band, Mike Scharf from Lil' Ed and John Primer, and Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi from Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, and Robert Lockwood, Jr. This wonderful event will be held at the American Serb Hall (Hall of Presidents) 5101 West Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee WI from 4 pm -7 pm. Doors open at 3:30 pm and advanced tickets are $10 online/$15 at the Door.There will be a cash bar available and food available for purchase. For questions, please contact David Miller at (414) 375-9895 or email me at David@DavidMiller.us

Please let us know you are going to our event at:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1256284204428899
################################################################
PLEASE SHARE AND INVITE YOUR BLUES FRIENDS!
TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fjamescottont...
PLEASE PRINT OFF TICKETS FOR PROOF AT THE DOOR!
################################################################
Tom Radai

• Tom Radai and the Wisconsin Blues Society

https://www.facebook.com/BluesManagementGroup

• David J. Miller

http://www.DavidMiller.us
################################################################

Jerry Porter

https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16684238_1033029846799027_5956185351056976713_n.jpg?oh=ab5b2f75a08bd5cd99135bcf960de3d8&oe=596E18D3

Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi

https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16729552_1033030080132337_2386550860301261880_n.jpg?oh=1e072c096b416593a4580f72acbf35ea&oe=592C6C28

Mike Scharf

https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16729006_1033030263465652_2813182597730995832_n.jpg?oh=55174bf248ae09fb4dc80f9b1fdd1c3b&oe=5933716A

Tom Holland

https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16684287_1033029976799014_4371220804986596206_n.jpg?oh=a13297eb4c89b73d730ea786df583672&oe=597030A8

(Left) Perry Weber (Right) Blue Rick

https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16730290_1033030406798971_8030126743297290325_n.jpg?oh=162dd29569d752106639dff955d1ae9e&oe=596D1337

Contact
David Miller
414-375-9895
david@davidmiller.us
Source:Blues and Jazz Promotions
Email:***@davidmiller.us Email Verified
Tags:James, Cotton, Tribute
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Projects
