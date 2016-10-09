News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bitcentral Announces WOFL Station Goes Live with CORE:news
FOX's WOFL launches with Bitcentral CORE:news.
CORE:news is an easy-to-use modular news production platform that combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single unified workflow. Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to the staff of WOFL for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.
About Bitcentral
Bitcentral provides solid and simple video workflow solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use technology and an exceptional customer experience. A trusted partner since 2000, Bitcentral enables broadcast and media companies to advance their reach, profitability, and competitiveness through forward-looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions for news, sports, and emerging-platform content. See how at www.bitcentral.com.
Bitcentral and the Bitcentral logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bitcentral, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Additional Resources
www.bitcentral.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse