March 2017
Bitcentral Announces WOFL Station Goes Live with CORE:news

 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, today announced the successful launch of Orlando, FL station WOFL on its news production suite, CORE:news with Adobe Premiere. FOX-owned WOFL now has a complete news production, media management, collaboration and archiving solution in CORE:news. #1 in its market. FOX Television Stations are standardizing on Bitcentral's CORE:news solution. This existing Oasis-only customer is now on Bitcentral's latest solution. WOFL is hoping to align themselves with rest of FOX group on system and participate in group sharing with other sites.


FOX's WOFL launches with Bitcentral CORE:news.

CORE:news is an easy-to-use modular news production platform that combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single unified workflow. Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to the staff of WOFL for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.


About Bitcentral

Bitcentral provides solid and simple video workflow solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use technology and an exceptional customer experience. A trusted partner since 2000, Bitcentral enables broadcast and media companies to advance their reach, profitability, and competitiveness through forward-looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions for news, sports, and emerging-platform content.  See how at www.bitcentral.com.

Bitcentral and the Bitcentral logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bitcentral, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

