Urban Grid Completes Construction of 655 kW Solar Energy System for Cinemark
"Urban Grid is excited to collaborate with such a highly reputable company as Cinemark to further spotlight our commitment to a sustainable future in New Jersey, a state that has seen incredible solar growth over the past few years," stated Frank DePew, President and CEO of Urban Grid. "We believe rooftop solar is a natural fit for businesses and hope Cinemark's initiative will pave the way for commercial companies throughout the nation."
SolAmerica provided engineering, procurement and construction services for the project. The 1,957 panel solar array is expected to produce 860 MWh of electricity in its first year of operation, offsetting a significant amount of Cinemark's electric usage at this location and providing significant energy savings. DePew further stated, "Urban Grid was pleased to partner with SolAmerica on the design and construction of this project and expect this to be the first of many projects we work on together."
ABOUT URBAN GRID
Urban Grid Holdings, LLC is a leading developer and financier of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects throughout the United States. Urban Grid specializes in providing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for projects ranging from 500kW – 100MW for commercial, educational, government and non-profit organizations and is committed to developing high-quality solar projects designed to generate consistent performance and predictable returns. Urban Grid is headquartered in Stevensville, MD. For more information, please visit www.urbangridco.com.
ABOUT SOLAMERICA
SolAmerica is a leading Developer; Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor; and Operations & Maintenance provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects for business, public sector and utilities. SolAmerica optimizes and delivers turnkey solar solutions that reduce energy costs and meet sustainability objectives. For more information, please visit www.solamericaenergy.com.
ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 526 theatres with 5,903 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December 31, 2016.
