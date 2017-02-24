 
March 2017





See DYNASTY The Chinese Performing Arts Experience at Cove Haven Resorts Sunday, March 12, 2017

Don't miss DYNASTY for a ONE-NIGHT ONLY performance at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos!
 
 
DYNASTY Chinese Performing Arts Experience comes to Cove Haven Resorts!
DYNASTY Chinese Performing Arts Experience comes to Cove Haven Resorts!
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Chinese Culture In America brings an amazing new troupe of daring acrobats to the stage. Known for their colorful costuming and daring feats. Chinese Culture In America has been entertaining audiences and have been proclaimed as one of the best Chinese Culture shows.

For edge-of-your-seat entertainment that abounds with energy, excitement and stunning beauty, come see Chinese Culture In America at Paradise Stream Resort! Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets.

"Station Avenue Productions is beyond pleased to bring the rich culture, amazing artistry and beautiful performance talents of Dynasty to Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts," reports CJ DiRoma, CEO of Station Avenue Productions. "Dynasty is simply spectacular!"

ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS

In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.

Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.

View all events at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts go: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.
