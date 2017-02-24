News By Tag
Travicon Wants to Personalize Your Travel
Travicon is a new travel app that bases travel recommendations upon interests and helps users maximize their travel budget. The app is now available on www.travicion.com
The Travicon app begins with: Find me a tour where I can enjoy… From there users will make a selection or multiple selections of activities that they enjoy. Users that choose surfing and photography will get different travel choices, than those that may choose hiking and art. The idea is to plan a vacation not based on country but on those criteria and activities that the individual enjoys pursuing.
Travicion is based on a novel machine learning algorithm which analyses a large amount of information about travel destinations around the world and produces a ranking of destinations more likely to satisfy the input interests. The app initially supports destinations in Europe. Support for different geographical areas will be added incrementally.
For more information about the product, visit the website at: www.travicion.com (http://www.travicion.com/
