Travicon Wants to Personalize Your Travel

-- Everyone loves to travel, especially when they are able to do so in other countries. Travel opens the mind and heart to new experiences, ideas, and scenery. Travicon is a new app that was designed to help travellers plan the ideal vacation to Europe so that they can maximize their time and travel budget. Rather than use the location as the starting point, Travicon urges people to "travel their interests."The Travicon app begins with:From there users will make a selection or multiple selections of activities that they enjoy. Users that choose surfing and photography will get different travel choices, than those that may choose hiking and art. The idea is to plan a vacation not based on country but on those criteria and activities that the individual enjoys pursuing.Travicion is based on a novel machine learning algorithm which analyses a large amount of information about travel destinations around the world and produces a ranking of destinations more likely to satisfy the input interests. The app initially supports destinations in Europe. Support for different geographical areas will be added incrementally.For more information about the product, visit the website at: