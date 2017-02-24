Caffe Luna Rosa to Bring Comfortable Elegance to Annual Savor the Avenue in Delray Beach on March 27

Caffe Luna Rosa’s Chef Ernesto DeBlasi,Bonnie Beer and Sommelier Nikola Stijak

-- Caffe Luna Rosa to Bring Comfortable Elegance toNinth Annual Savor the Avenue in Delray BeachPopular Restaurant's 18 White Party-themed Tables will Serve 110 Hungry Guests on March 27(Delray Beach, FL – March 1, 2017) Caffe Luna Rosa, Delray Beach's premier beachside Italian restaurant, will be bringing a touch of elegance paired with gourmet-infused comfort food to the Ninth Annual Savor the Avenue, a signature Delray Beach event featuring tables stretching for five blocks along Atlantic Avenue.A participating restaurant in Savor the Avenue since it began, Caffe Luna Rosa will host 110 guests at its 18 tables, all of which will be decorated in a "White Party" theme. Servers will be dressed entirely in white as will the guests.One of more than a dozen local restaurants participating in the March 27 event, Caffe Luna Rosa will also be offering its guests an exquisite meal prepared under the watchful eye of Chef Ernesto DeBlasi.The four-course meal starts with a jumbo lump crab cocktail, which includes the best quality lump crab presented with Florida organic corn, fire-roasted peppers, micro herbs, and a light sauce. For the pasta course, Chef DeBlasi is offering Cavatelli con Tartufo – homemade cavatelli pasta with white truffle, roasted exotic mushrooms and brodetto.The main course is a Forever Braised Wagyu Short Rib served with creamy soft polenta and Barolo demi-glace."It's Florida in the winter and Savor the Avenue is a gathering of people in a friendly setting so we created a cuisine of high-end comfort food," DeBlasi said, adding that each course is paired with a wine or spirit.For dessert, Caffe Luna Rosa is offering a decadent Cappuccino Icebox Cake, homemade sponge cake with espresso, Italian liquors and imported mascarpone mousse.Already sold out, Caffe Luna Rosa's 18 tables at Savor the Avenue are the most of any participating restaurant. In addition, Caffe Luna Rosa will once again have a "Cool Lounge" set up next to the table, where guests can chill out and share a drink."We look forward to being a part of Savor the Avenue every year," says Bonnie Beer, a partner in the restaurant who coordinates Luna Rosa's participation. "It gives us a chance to do something different than what we normally do."About Caffe Luna Rosa:Located at 34 S. Ocean Boulevard, directly across from the ocean in Delray Beach, Caffe Luna Rosa offers a memorable and authentic Italian dining experience in a casual atmosphere. The restaurant is designed on two levels, with alfresco seating and an elevated open-air dining room highlighted by granite, original artwork and magnificent woodwork. Perfect for congenial conversation and people watching along the shoreline during the day.The professional wait staff offers epicurean service, including the decanting of wine and tableside filleting of whole fish, and the restaurant's carefully researched wine list offers superior Italian and American selections. Full bar service is available.Caffe Luna Rosa was twice named Delray's Best Restaurant by the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce and is a three-peat winner of the annual Best Bite on the Ave competition at Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, Caffe Luna Rosa also is recipient of the prestigious TripAdvisor®Certificate of Excellence. The beachside restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To make reservations, please call (561) 274-9404 and for hassle-free online ordering for easy pickup, please visit www.caffelunarosa.com.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net