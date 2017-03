Gospel Artist, Author, TV Host Vandarray Releases Single "I Made It"

542028_ 529803593702861_ 821349065_ n

Media Contact

Jackso Records

678-694-7262

info@loyallysocial.com Jackso Records678-694-7262

End

-- To Celebrate And To Encourage Others To Live Their Best Life Gospel artist and TV host Vandarray has released "I Made It", the first single and title track from her sophomore CD proFebruary 22, 2017---Atlanta, GA – Exciting gospel singer, songwriter, Author and TV personality Vandarray is back on the gospel music scene with her new singlebut not before she had a literal brush with death. The effervescent Atlanta-based artist not only dealt with her own critical injuries but also experienced the turmoil and distress of seeing her teenage daughter in a coma. The life-changing experience brings new meaning to her up-tempo, praise song and victory anthem, "I Made It" which is the first single and title track from her sophomore CD project on JacksO Records.Penned by Vandarray and Khristian Dentley of Grammy Award winning group Take 6, "I Made It" was actually written months before the tragic accident that almost claimed Vandarray's life. "It was prophetic," says Vandarray who could not have foreseen the devastation ahead that would redefine the whole meaning of "I Made It."Released on Atlanta based JackoRecords label,is the confirmation anthem for the Body of Christ. It speaks to the shaking, the beating and the pressing that we experience through trials and tests with the assurance that God is preparing us for greater. Vandarray heartfelt delivery with rich, full vocals resonates with believersnow proclaimingas their personal Anthem and a message to the world that no matter your condition or circumstances you can make it. The song is a battle call and bears witness to the faith and commitment of believers everywhere.Vandarray hosts "The Vandarray Show" in Atlanta and is also pastor of a growing ministry in the area. She is also the author of a new book "" Vandarray can be heard on her awarding winning inspiration station WVAN 747.The single "I Made It" is now available for immediate purchase today on iTunes, Amazon and other online music stores.Visit us at http://www.vandarray.com